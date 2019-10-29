Five of Carroll County’s seven volleyball teams are preparing to clash in the Class 2A West Region when the postseason begins Thursday.
Century (12-2) has a bye in 2A West Region 1 and gets the winner of South Carroll (4-10) at Winters Mill (6-8) on Thursday. The Falcons and Cavaliers split their regular-season series.
Francis Scott Key (8-5) hosts Oakland Mills (3-11) on Thursday in another regional quarterfinal, while Liberty (3-11) visits Glenelg (9-5).
County champion and unbeaten Westminster (14-0) has a bye in 3A East Region 1, with the Owls waiting for the winner of Manchester Valley (3-12) at Centennial (5-9).
Field Hockey
Manchester Valley 9, Lansdowne 0
Round: 2A North Region 2 semifinal
Highlight: The Mavericks (5-8) rolled into the regional final behind two goals from Jalyn Kelsey and a goal and an assist from Bryce Doran. Man Valley faces Century on Wednesday at Western Regional Park in the championship game.
Golf
The annual state tournament was set to begin Monday at University of Maryland, but heavy rains forced a postponement to allow the College Park course to dry out. Now the tourney starts Tuesday with Class 2A-1A semifinals, followed by the 4A-3A semifinals Wednesday. Those who make the cut return Thursday for the finals.