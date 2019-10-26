Goals from Emma McGraw, Anna Hackett, and Haley Greenwade propelled Century to a 3-0 win over Oakland Mills in Class 2A West Region 1 semifinal girls soccer action Saturday in Eldersburg.
Hannah Ham had two assists for the Knights, who improved to 14-0 and advance to host county rival Liberty on Tuesday in the regional final. Century posted its ninth shutout of the season.
Liberty 1, Glenelg 0 (PKs)
Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal
Highlight: The Lions (12-3) and Gladiators went into seven rounds of penalty kicks before Madison McDaniel converted to send Liberty into the region final. The Lions also got PK goals from Jordan Townsend, Grace Johnson, Alanna Wray, and Emma Bauer. Caitlin Mulholland made 19 saves.
Marriotts Ridge 1, Westminster 0
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlight: Sydney Hetrick made four saves to keep the Owls (4-10-1) in the game, but the Mustangs prevailed.
Boys Soccer
Mt. Hebron 1, Manchester Valley 0
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlight: The Mavericks (9-6) fell just short of advancing to the regional final.