Francis Scott Key defeated Smithsburg 24-15 in football action Friday night, and the Eagles improved to 3-5 with their second straight victory on the road.
Ryan Bennett had an interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, but FSK trailed 7-6 at halftime. Key’s first drive of the second half ended with a Bryce Zepp touchdown run, and after a long run from Ryan Rill the Eagles scored again when Nick Diehl found the end zone.
Rill added a TD run of his own for Key, which travels to South Carroll in its regular-season finale.
Century 34, South Carroll 13
Highlight: The Knights improved to 5-3 (4-2 CCAL) with their fourth win in five games. Century’s Landon Bruce threw for a touchdown and ran for another, while Dereik Crosby and Dylan Wardle added TD runs. Josh Ahulamibe caught a touchdown pass, and Erik Harrell returned a blocked punt for a score. Dylan O’Neill had an interception for the Cavaliers (0-8, 0-5).
Boys Soccer
Liberty 2, Oakland Mills 1
Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal
Highlight: Ben Hiebler and Drew McLaughlin netted first-half goals for the Lions (12-1-1), who got 12 saves from Anjan Singh. Liberty hosts the Century-South Carroll winner on Oct. 29.
Francis Scott Key 2, Brunswick 1
Round: 1A West Region 2 semifinal
Highlight: The Eagles ran their record to 6-5-2 with a road win, backed by goals from Jakub Mihulka and Griffin Garvis. Kolton Puckett added an assist, and Nathan Perry made three saves. FSK waits for the Clear Spring-Williamsport winner Oct. 29 in the region final.
Volleyball
Francis Scott Key 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: On Thursday, the Eagles (8-6, 8-4 CCAL) topped the Falcons 25-17, 25-11, 25-21. Setter Olivia Zepp had 27 assists, and outside hitter Jocelyn Snader had 10 kills, 15 digs, five aces, and three blocks. Junior Laura Gilford had 11 kills, and sophomore Makayla Orwig had 10 kills and 11 blocks. WM fell to 6-8, 4-8.