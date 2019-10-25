Highlight: The Owls (14-0, 12-0 CCAL) capped the first undefeated regular season in program history with their 25-5, 25-6, 25-19 victory. Jilienne Widener had 16 kills, six aces, and five digs to lead the way, while Emily Stauder posted 30 assists. Sabina Rinda collected nine kills and four digs. SC dropped to 4-10, 4-8.