Caroline Mastria led Century’s volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 victory over rival Liberty on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League action.
Mastria paced offense with 16 kills while Maria Acaron added 10 kills, and Ali Whitworth had 35 assists. Sam Malin collected six kills. Liberty fell to 3-11, 3-9.
JV result: Century won and finished with an undefeated season (14-0).
Westminster 3, South Carroll 0
Highlight: The Owls (14-0, 12-0 CCAL) capped the first undefeated regular season in program history with their 25-5, 25-6, 25-19 victory. Jilienne Widener had 16 kills, six aces, and five digs to lead the way, while Emily Stauder posted 30 assists. Sabina Rinda collected nine kills and four digs. SC dropped to 4-10, 4-8.
JV result: Westminster, 2-0.
Man Valley 3, Owings Mills 0
Highlight: The Mavericks (3-12) won their second straight match behind five kills and four digs from Callie Houck. Lauren Byrnes had 15 assists in MV’s 25-4, 25-15, 25-16 sweep.
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 1, Glenelg 0
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: On Wednesday, Carter Chesney’s first-half goal was the difference for the Cavaliers (8-4-1), who advance to face Century on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Oakland Mills 2, Winters Mill 1
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: On Wednesday, the Falcons (6-9) fell short in their playoff opener.
Mt. Hebron 2, Westminster 1
Round: 3A East Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: On Wednesday, Josh Lindenstruth netted a goal for the Owls (5-8-2).
Living Grace 2, Carroll Christian 1
Round: Maryland Christian Schools Tournament quarterfinal
Highlight: Joey Brauer scored and Matt Reynolds had the assist for the Patriots, who finish their season at 18-5. Sean Goldsmith made eight saves.
Girls Soccer
Brunswick 4, Francis Scott Key 1
Round: 1A West Region 2 quarterfinal
Highlight: On Wednesday, the Eagles (3-10) got their lone goal from Paige Bussells.