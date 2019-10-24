This year’s cross country county meet was moved ahead one day, from Wednesday for Thursday, to keep the course at South Carroll High School as dry as possible after some rain early in the week. Liberty’s boys and South Carroll’s girls look to defend their team titles.
The Lions have won three in a row, and five of the last six county meets. They totaled 39 points and cleared the field by 21 points. The Cavaliers recently won girls county crowns in 2012 and 2015. They clipped Westminster 62-65 last year to take the title.
Manchester Valley sophomore Rubie Goffena is the reigning girls county champ. SC’s John Kettula (sixth place) is the top returning county meet runner on the boys side.
Boys Soccer
Mt. Hebron 2, Westminster 1
Round: 3A East Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: The Owls (5-8-2) tied things up early in the second half, but the Vikings prevailed. Box score information wasn’t reported. Manchester Valley hosts Mount Hebron on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Oakland Mills 2, Winters Mill 1
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: The Falcons (6-7) had their three-game win streak halted. Megan Paschall scored in her final high school contest, a first-half goal that gave WM the early lead. Reilly Lockwood made six saves.
Glenelg 1, South Carroll 0
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlight: The Cavaliers fell short in penalty kicks, and saw their season end at 10-3. Box score information wasn’t reported.
Brunswick 4, Francis Scott Key 1
Round: 1A West Region 2 quarterfinal
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The Eagles (3-10) fell on the road in their playoff opener. Box score information wasn’t reported.