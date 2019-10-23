The Mavericks (2-11, 1-11 in the Carroll County Athletic League) won 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24 in a close contest. Courtney Patterson had 14 assists and Lauren Brynes added 13. Bella Alder posted kills and Callie Houck had seven to go with six digs. Elle Hale had 15 digs.