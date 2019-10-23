Manchester Valley’s volleyball team hadn’t won a match since mid-September, but the Mavericks ended their drought Tuesday with a four-set victory over visiting Liberty.
The Mavericks (2-11, 1-11 in the Carroll County Athletic League) won 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24 in a close contest. Courtney Patterson had 14 assists and Lauren Brynes added 13. Bella Alder posted kills and Callie Houck had seven to go with six digs. Elle Hale had 15 digs.
Sara Hart had 13 kills for the Lions (3-10, 3-9), Maria Bald led with 15 assists, and Jolie Jones had 19 digs.
Westminster 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Owls stayed unbeaten (13-0, 11-0 CCAL) with a 25-19, 25-4, 25-18 road win. Sabina Rinda had 10 kills and Jilienne Widener added nine, with 12 digs and eight aces. Alexis Troy and Emily Stauder combined for 28 assists. WM fell to 6-7, 4-7.
Century 3, Dulaney 1
Highlight: Caroline Mastria had 15 kills and eight digs, and Ali Whitworth had 20 assists, seven kills, seven digs, three blocks, and three aces in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13 win for the Knights (11-2).