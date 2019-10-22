The regional playoffs are set to begin this week, with boys and girls soccer quarterfinals starting Wednesday and field hockey quarterfinals on tap for Thursday. Carroll County’s teams have their share of first-round — and sometimes second-round — byes.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association tweaked its playoff system this year by removing the sections from each classification and splitting regions in half, then re-seeding the eight “region” champions as state quarterfinalists. Seeding will be based on regular-season winning percentage.
Boys Soccer: County champion Liberty (10-1-1) and runner-up Century (10-4) have byes in Class 2A West as the top two seeds in Region 1. No. 5 Winters Mill (6-8) visits No. 4 Oakland Mills (6-4-2) in a regional quarterfinal, while No. 3 South Carroll (7-4-1) hosts Glenelg (1-9-2).
In 1A West Region 2, Francis Scott Key (5-5-2) has a bye and waits for the winner of Catoctin (0-11) at Brunswick (5-7) in the next round. FSK beat Catoctin 9-0 early in the regular season.
In 3A East Region 1, Manchester Valley (9-5) has a bye as the top seed, and Westminster (5-7-2) visits Mount Hebron (4-5-3) in a quarterfinal. If the Owls beat the Vikings they’ll get a rematch with the Mavericks, who won 1-0 on Sept. 24.
Girls Soccer: County champ Century (13-0) is the top seed in 2A West Region 1 and shares a bye with Liberty (10-3). The same regional quarterfinals are set on the girls side — Winters Mill (6-6) at Oakland Mills (6-5), and Glenelg (4-7-1) at South Carroll (10-2).
In 3A East Region 1, No. 5 Westminster (4-9-1) is at No. 4 Man Valley (6-5-2) in a quarterfinal match. The winners gets top seed Marriotts Ridge (10-2). Francis Scott Key (3-9) is at Brunswick (5-6) in a 4-5 seed matchup in 1A West Region 2.
Field Hockey: Class 1A West has top seeds Liberty (14-0) and Francis Scott Key (9-3), South Carroll (8-6), and Winters Mill (3-10) all have byes. The Cavaliers and Falcons will face off next week in Region 1. FSK is in Region 2.
Century (10-4) and Man Valley (4-8) have byes in 2A North Region 2, with Westminster (9-5) has a bye in 3A East Region 2.
Boys Soccer
Carroll Christian crowned MACSAC champs
The Patriots beat Redeemer Classical 1-0 in the Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. Noah Reynolds scored in the 72nd minute for Carroll (17-4), which sealed its fourth straight MACSAC crown. Reynolds earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors, and he joined Matt Reynolds, Jonnie Robertson, and Cam Wooden on the all-tourney team.
Carroll Christian is in the Maryland Christian Schools Tournament and is set play Rockbridge Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Francis Scott Key 3, South Carroll 1
Highlight: The Eagles (7-5, 7-4 CCAL) dropped the first set before rallying for a 21-25, 25-9, 25-23, 25-18 victory. Laura Gilford and Makayla Orwig led the offense with a combined 28 kills, while setter Olivia Zepp had 39 assists and 12 digs. The Cavs are 4-9, 4-7.
JV result: SC, 2-0.
Westminster 3, Hereford 0
Highlight: The Owls won 25-9, 25-11, 25-22 and improved to 12-0. Jilienne Widener had 14 kills and three aces, while Sabina Rinda posted seven kills and four aces. Kasey Thomas finished with seven digs, and Cassi Shields notched three blocks. Emily Stauder handed out 13 assists.
Smithsburg 3, Liberty 0
Highlight: The Lions fell to 3-9 with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 setback. Emma von Riegen led the way with 10 digs, and Maddi Haggerty had two kills and two blocks.
Linganore 3, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: Taeya Dickerson had four kills and four blocks for the Mavs (1-12), who fell 25-19, 25-14, 25-14. Lauren Brynes had nine assists, and Elle Hale had seven digs.