A defensive stop, capped by an interception from sophomore Jarren Rutter, helped Francis Scott Key post its first county victory of the season, 8-6 over host Manchester Valley on Friday night.
Rutter hauled in a pair of INTs on the night, none bigger than the one he corralled with less than 50 seconds to play and the Mavericks driving deep into FSK territory. The turnover helped the Eagles (2-5, 1-4 Carroll County Athletic League) hang on and snap a four-game losing streak.
Key scored midway through the first quarter when quarterback Reese Sauter found Ryan Bennett for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Ryan Rill ran in for two points, and the Eagles led 8-0. Man Valley (4-3, 1-3) avoided the shutout with 7:45 to play thanks to a 9-yard run from quarterback Owen Murphy.
FSK prevented the Mavs’ two-point try to tie the game, however, and held its slim lead. Rill finished with more than 60 rushing yards (unofficial) for Francis Scott Key, and Bryce Zepp added 30.
Nathaniel Costley paced Man Valley’s offense with close to 90 rushing yards, and JaQuan Dukes posted five catches for 60 yards.
Winters Mill 45, Sparrows Point 8
Highlight: The Falcons improved to 4-3 and nearly enjoyed their first shutout since 2011. Cam Vogel had two touchdowns for WM, with Will Tobias and Justin Toney each breaking off long TD runs. Alex Carr kicked a field goal, and the Falcons posted a defensive touchdown as well.
Girls Soccer
Gerstell 1, Goretti 0
Highlight: Rory Smist netted the game-winner for the Falcons (6-7), and Haley Polk provided the assist. Sydnee Smith made six saves.
Winters Mill 3, FSK 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Megan Paschall had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (6-6, 2-4 CCAL). Alex Powell and Emma Bozzell also scored for WM.
Perry Hall 4, Westminster 2
Highlight: On Thursday, Lexi Smith and Emily Davis netted goals for the Owls (4-9-1), and Lauren Saltz had an assist.
Atholton 5, Manchester Valley 2
Highlight: On Thursday, Morgan Kresslein and Taylor Dadds had goals for the Mavs (6-6-2), and Sydney Resau made eight saves.
Boys Soccer
Westminster 2, Perry Hall 1
Highlight: On Thursday, the Owls got goals from Josh Lindenstruth and Noah Roche.