The Carroll County Athletic League girls soccer championship chase got a little makeover because of Wednesday’s inclement weather that washed out most of the day’s prep sporting events.
Liberty (10-2, 4-0 in the CCAL) was set to host Century (12-0, 5-0) on Wednesday evening, but that game was postponed and rescheduled for Friday night at 6:30. The Lions now visit South Carroll (10-1, 4-1) on Thursday before their clash with the Knights.
Century would win the CCAL title if SC defeats Liberty. Even if the Knights lost Friday, they’d still take the county crown because of their head-to-head tiebreaker win over the Cavaliers on Oct. 3. A Lions win over the Cavs, however, sets up Friday’s game as the county championship tilt.
South Carroll 4, Westminster 1
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Cavaliers got a pair of goals from Brooke Flanigan, and markers from Grace Oetken and Peyton Golueke. Arianna Piluk scored for the Owls (4-8-1, 1-4-1).
Boys Soccer
Winters Mill 4, FSK 2
Highlight: On Tuesday, Ed Romero netted a pair of goals and the Falcons earned their first county win of the season (6-8, 1-5). Jack Mitzelfelt added a goal and an assist for WM. Griffin Garvis and Carter Shipley each scored for the Eagles (5-5-1, 2-4).
South Carroll 1, Westminster 1
Highlight: On Tuesday, Carter Chesney gave the Cavs (7-4-1, 3-2-1 CCAL) their goal, while Noah Bowen netted one for the Owls (4-7-2, 2-3-1). Micah Lopiccolo had nine saves for Westminster, which tied Hereford 1-1 on Friday.
Field Hockey
FSK 2, Middletown 0
Highlight: The Eagles (9-3) won their sixth in a row behind goals from Faith Haines and Rachel Wright. Emma Buzby made three saves in Key’s regular-season finale.
Century 3, Patterson Mill 0
Highlight: Century posted its 10th win (10-4) in its regular-season finale. Maria Rekus, Demma Hall, and Rachel Rubenstein each had goals for the Knights.