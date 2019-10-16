Jilienne Widener had 26 kills and 11 digs in leading Westminster’s volleyball team past Century in four sets Tuesday to stay undefeated on the season.
The Owls won 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 and improved to 10-0 (9-0 Carroll County Athletic League). Sabina Rinda totaled 13 kills and six digs, while Emily Stauder and Alexis Troy combined for 45 assists. Kasey Thomas compiled 12 digs.
The Knights fell to 9-2, 8-2 despite 25 assists from Ali Whitworth, 20 digs from Ally Everton, and 10 kills from Caroline Mastria. Caroline Kennell added eight kills.
JV Result: Century, 2-0
Liberty 3, South Carroll 0
Highlights: Sarah Hart had nine kills, Paige Coulson had 12 assists, and Jolie Jones posted 10 digs in Liberty’s 25-22, 25-15, 25-18 county win. The Lions are 3-7, 3-6 CCAL.
Walkersville 3, Liberty 0
Highlight: On Monday, the Lions fell 25-9, 25-18, 25-22. Sarah Hart had eight kills, Paige Coulson added 10 assists, and Maria Bald also posted eight digs.
Boys Cross Country
Liberty 23, South Carroll 42, FSK 75
Highlight: SC’s John Kettula won the tri-meet (17:43.4), and the Lions had four runners in the top six to win the team crown. Woodrow Kashima was second, Gavin Edson third, and Connor Stewart fourth. FSK’s Cole LaPierre ran fifth.
Girls Cross Country
Liberty 22, South Carroll 33, FSK 85
Highlight: Kate Yokay won for the Cavs in 21:45.4, and Liberty took the team title with five runners in the top seven. Julia Lucas, Izzy Lucas, and Sammie Spargo went 2-3-4. Key’s Maria Leppo came in 18th.
Boys Soccer
Man Valley 3, N. Hagerstown 2 (OT)
Highlight: Freshman Matt Hamm scored the game-winner 3 minutes into overtime for the Mavericks (8-5), while Jack Metz had a goal and two assists.
Winters Mill 4, Pikesville 2
Highlight: On Monday, the Falcons improved to 5-8 with goals from Jack Mitzelfelt, Nick Lindenstruth, Andrew Watkins, and John Alcorn.
Annapolis Area Christian 2, Gerstell 1 (OT)
Highlight: On Monday, Caleb Frey scored off a header for the Falcons (2-12, 1-12 MIAA B Conference) in the first half, but they couldn’t hang on.
Girls Soccer
Winters Mill 4, Bo Manor 0
Highlight: On Monday, Kiyomi Mastro had three goals in the second half for the Falcons (5-6).
Man Valley 1, Fallston 0
Highlight: On Monday, Morgan Kresslein netted a goal for the Mavs and Sydney Resau made 12 saves.
South Carroll 1, Frederick 0
Highlight: On Monday, Sydney Hill scored after a cross from Peyton Golueke and the Cavaliers improved to 9-1.
Golf
Manchester Valley 171, Century 183
Highlight: At Oakmont Green, Chad Schaffer’s 39 earned him low round for the Mavericks (6-6-1). Justin Holmes added a 42, while Suzanne Martin shot 38 for medalist honors for the Knights.
South Carroll 179, Tuscarora 191
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: At Links at Challedon, Jack Hopwood led the Cavaliers (6-6-1) with a 39, and Nick Amateau fired a 42.