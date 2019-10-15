Kristen Gruber set the tone with an early goal, and South Carroll made it stand in a 3-0 victory over Westminster in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Monday in Winfield.
Rachel Linn had two assists, with Julia Weiss and Meghan Radnoff added goals for the Cavaliers (7-6, 3-3 CCAL). Rachel Hagler totaled three saves for SC.
Megan Watkins had three three saves for the Owls (8-4, 3-3).
Francis Scott Key 5, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Rachel Wright scored four goals, and Faith Haines notched three assists for the Eagles. Emma Buzby made six saves in goal.
Manchester Valley 4, Oakdale 0
Highlight: The Mavs (4-7) got goals from Bryce Doran, Jessie Bare, Courtney Bell, and Jaclynn Gouge.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 3, Hammond 0
Highlight: The Lions (8-1-1) got goals from Shane Ervin, Drew McLaughlin, and Brandon Rytina in. Assists were credited to Owen Milewski and Andres Britos, and Anjan Singh made two saves on Senior Night.
South Carroll 7, Frederick 0
Highlight: Carter Chesney dominated with five goals and the Cavs improved to 7-4. Derek Jackson and Andrew Warehime added goals, and Jackson and Rishi Kapoor had two assists each.
JV result: SC, 3-0.
Volleyball
Francis Scott Key 3, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: Makayla Orwig had 12 kills, four aces, and four blocks for the Eagles in their 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 win. Laura Gilford added 10 kills, three blocks, and an ace, while Olivia Zepp notched 27 assists, two aces, a kill, and a block. Callie Houck had five kills for the Mavs, and Courtney Patterson posted five assists.
Winters Mill 3, Franklin 1
Highlight: The Falcons defeated the Indians in four sets (20-25, 25-7, 25-15). Sarah Buckingham notched 30 assists and 11 aces, and Annalies Blackford had nine kills.