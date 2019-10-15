Highlight: Makayla Orwig had 12 kills, four aces, and four blocks for the Eagles in their 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 win. Laura Gilford added 10 kills, three blocks, and an ace, while Olivia Zepp notched 27 assists, two aces, a kill, and a block. Callie Houck had five kills for the Mavs, and Courtney Patterson posted five assists.