Carroll County saw representation from five schools in the Frank Keyser Invitational cross country meet at Boonsboro High School on Saturday.
South Carroll junior Grace Siehler captured the individual title for Small Schools with a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 0.7 seconds. Sieler has won six of seven races this fall, and helped the Cavaliers take second with 56 points.
Liberty, paced by Izzy and Julia Lucas, Sammie Spargo, and Jenna Zietowski, won the 16-team Small Schools meet with 46 points. The girls each finished in the top 15, and Izzy Lucas came in fourth in 19:25.
Century finished fifth with 153 points.
Eight Carroll athletes finished in the top 15 on the boys side in the Small Schools race.
Liberty senior Woodrow Kashima led the way for the Lions, and finished second to Williamsport’s Zane Chalker in 15:48.4. Century’s Hayden Hebert was third, South Carroll’s John Kettula was fifth, and Francis Scott Key’s Cole LaPierre was sixth.
The Lions won the 21-team Small Schools race with 52 points, 52 fewer than second-place Fallston with 104. Connor Stewart, Trent Taylor, and Jake Lucas came in 10th, 12th, and 13th.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
South Carroll took fifth with 160 points, and Century was sixth with 169.