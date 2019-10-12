A strong first half propelled Westminster past Francis Scott Key 38-0 in Carroll County Athletic League football action Friday night in Uniontown.
The Owls won their fourth in a row improved to 4-2, 3-0 in the CCAL behind three first-half rushing touchdowns. Erick Stranko totaled two TDs for Westminster for the game. Westminster had more than 180 yards rushing (unofficial) in the first half, with Ben Flowers and Stranko leading the way.
Flowers scored on Westminster’s second play of the game when he took a jet sweep from the far side and raced 42 yards along the near sideline for a touchdown run. The Owls led 14-0 after the first quarter and Nate Nattingly posted a 4-yard touchdown run.
Stranko helped Westminster take a 21-0 lead with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He added a 5-yard TD run in the fourth, and back-up quarterback Luke Jorgenson tossed a 30-yard touchdown to receiver Austin Bainbridge for Westminster’s final points.
Owls kicker Evan Warren drilled a field goal and added five extra points.
Westminster hosts Century in Week 7, while Francis Scott Key (1-5, 0-4) travels to Manchester Valley.
Liberty 38, Marriotts Ridge 14
Highlight: The Lions (4-2) won for a fourth consecutive time by taking care of the visiting Mustangs (4-2). Box score information wasn’t reported.
Field Hockey
Westminster 4, Franklin 1
Highlight: Jess Kent had three goals and Miranda Moshang added another for the Owls (10-4). Moshang also had an assist, and Megan Watkins made 13 saves.
Century 2, Glenelg 0
Highlight: The Knights (9-3) got nine saves from Claire Hollinger, and goals from Mackenzie Feltz and Maggie Bornyek.
Westminster 4, Winters Mill 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Tyler Buberl and Josh Lindenstruth scored two goals apiece for the Owls (4-7, 2-3 CCAL). Ed Romero netted a free-kick goal for the Falcons (4-8, 0-5).
South Carroll 2, Francis Scott Key 1
Highlight: On Thursday, the Cavaliers (6-4, 3-2 CCAL) got goals from Danny Caparotti and Carter Chesney, and Caparotti added an assist. Jakub Mihulka scored for the Eagles (5-4-1, 2-3).
Park School 4, Gerstell 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Morgan Dowell made seven saves for the Falcons (2-11).
Girls Soccer
Francis Scott Key 6, Owings Mills 0
Highlight: Ema O’Donnell had two goals and Alyssa Boyer had three assists for the Eagles (3-8). Marina Weller added a goal and an assist for FSK.
Rising Sun 1, Winters Mill 0 (2OT)
Highlight: On Thursday, the Falcons (3-6) held their own against a Tigers team that improved to 10-1. Reilly Lockwood made 15 saves for WM.