South Carroll got goals from Madelyn Boyce, Grace Oetken, Brooke Flanigan, and Payton Wenczkowski en route to a 4-0 victory over Francis Scott Key on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League girls soccer action.
Peyton Golueke had two assists for the Cavaliers, who improved to 8-1 (3-1 CCAL). Hannah Hockensmith made 10 saves in goal for the Eagles (2-8, 0-5).
Century 4, Patterson Mill 0
Highlight: The Knights (12-0) recorded their seventh shutout and got two goals from Haley Greenwade. Amy Streett and Jordan Deibel also scored for Century, and Jordyn Vanarsdale made seven saves.
Boys Soccer
Century 10, Havre de Grace 0
Highlight: Alex Grasso netted three goals and had two assists to pace the Knights (10-3). Kyle Kropfelder and Danny Cooper each had two goals, and Jackson Glenn added two assists.
Field Hockey
Liberty 2, Man Valley 0
Highlight: The Lions remained unbeaten (13-0, 5-0 CCAL) behind goals from Meghan Huey and Caroline Evans. Riley Pardoe had two assists. The Mavs fell to 3-7, 1-5 despite 17 saves from Madison Smith.
Westminster 4, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Owls (8-4, 3-2 CCAL) got a pair of goals from Kirby Henneman, while Jess Kent had a goal and an assist. Sarah Ritchey made 15 saves for the Falcons (3-9, 0-5).
Golf
Century 176, Liberty 179
Highlight: At River Downs, Suzanna Martin’s 43 led the Knights (5-4-1, 2-2-1 CCAL) to victory. Justin Bartolowits’ 37 earned him medalist honors for the Lions (8-8, 3-3).
Westminster 161, South Carroll 177
Highlight: At Links at Challedon, Aaron Sorkin carded an even-par 36 for the Owls (11-2, 5-1 CCAL). Nick Amateau made a pair of birdies and also shot 36 for SC (5-7-1, 1-3-1).
Volleyball
Century 3, Man Valley 0
Highlight: The Knights (9-1, 8-1 CCAL) rolled to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 win behind 23 assists from Ali Whitworth and 10 kills from Maria Acaron. Ally Everton added 17 digs, and Mary Huber had nine aces. Callie Houck had nine digs for the Mavericks (1-9, 0-9), and Elle Hale added eight. MV’s Taeya Dickerson collected four kills.
Westminster 3, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: Emily Stauder had 17 assists and Jilienne Widener posted 14 kills in a 25-3, 25-13, 25-11 win for the Owls (9-0, 8-0 CCAL). Widener added six aces, and Emily Riesner totaled seven kills. FSK is 5-4, 5-4.
Winters Mill 3, South Carroll 2
Highlight: The Falcons (4-6, 3-6 CCAL) prevailed 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9. Sarah Buckingham handed out 37 assists, and Emma Wilt posted 23 digs for WM. Emily Kowalski finished with 12 kills and Annalies Blackford had 12. SC fell to 4-5, 4-4.