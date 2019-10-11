Highlight: The Knights (9-1, 8-1 CCAL) rolled to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 win behind 23 assists from Ali Whitworth and 10 kills from Maria Acaron. Ally Everton added 17 digs, and Mary Huber had nine aces. Callie Houck had nine digs for the Mavericks (1-9, 0-9), and Elle Hale added eight. MV’s Taeya Dickerson collected four kills.