Francis Scott Key’s field hockey team won its third consecutive game by defeating Carroll County Athletic League foe South Carroll 2-1 in Winfield.
The Eagles (6-3, 2-3 CCAL0 scored in the first 53 seconds of the game, and followed up with a penalty corner goal 3 minutes, 49 seconds later. Faith Haines and Kayla Seiler scored for FSK, and Emma Kies got an assist. Eagles goalie Emma Buzby made three saves in goal.
Kristen Gruber scored for SC (5-5, 2-3) with 4:20 left to play in the second half, but the Eagles’ defense held on for the win.
Fallston 2, Manchester Valley 1
Highlight: Bryce Doran notched the lone goal, and Lexi Bell was credited with the assist. Madison Smith made 23 saves for the Mavericks (4-5).
Dulaney 2, Century 1
Highlight: Despite having 11 offensive corners, the Knights were unable to break through Dulaney’s defense. Kaitlyn Huber scored on a penalty stroke, and Claire Hollinger made nine saves for the Knights (8-3).
Liberty 21, St. Charles 0
Highlight: Jordan Nastos scored five goals in the Lions’ 12th straight win to start the season.
Westminster 4, Centennial 2
Highlight: The Owls (7-4) got goals from four different players against the Eagles. Kirby Henneman, Jess Kent, Margi DiPietro, and Audrey Detrow score. Kent and Moshang each notched an assist.
Franklin 4, Winters Mill 3 (OT)
Highlight: The Falcons fell to 3-8 despite goals from Emma Wivell, Sydney Blacksten, and Kate Hellig. Ellie Pruitt had three assists.
Golf
Westminster 160, Century 173
Highlight: Medalist Aaron Sorkin shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Owls. Cory Campbell fired a 38.
Boys Soccer
Century 2, Dulaney 1
Highlight: Jackson Glenn netted a pair of goals for the Knights (9-3).
Winters Mill 4, Rising Sun 0
Highlight: Jack Mitzelfelt scored two goals and Ethan Sandoval notched a goal and an assist for the Falcons (4-7).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Valley 9, Owings Mills 0
Highlight: The Mavericks had eight different players score goals. Grace Buttiglieri scored twice, and Colleen Dinne notched three assists.
Century 4, Dulaney 1
Highlight: Haley Greenwade notched a hat trick, her second of the season, to help the Knights stay unbeaten through 11 games. Summer Morrison, Maddie Lopatta, and Emily Beall-Dennell each notched an assist.
Liberty 1, Centennial 0
Highlight: Alanna Wray’s goal stood for the the Lions (8-1), with an assist from Emma Bauer.
South Carroll 2, North Harford 0
Highlight: Peyton Golueke and Sydney Hill each scored, and Grace Oetken notched an assist. Paige Abbott made eight saves in goal for the Cavaliers (7-1).
Volleyball
Century 3, Francis Scott Key 1
Highlight: Ally Everton notched 15 digs, Ali Whitworth had 26 assists, and Caroline Mastria smacked 12 kills for the Knights (8-1, 7-1 CCAL). FSK is 5-3, 5-3.
Liberty 3, Winters Mill 0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: Paige Coulson notched 19 digs and 10 assists, Sarah Hart had five aces, and Emma von Riegen led with 10 kills for the Lions (2-6, 2-6 CCAL). WM fell to 3-6, 2-6.