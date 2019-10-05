Liberty High School enjoyed a boys-girls sweep at the Westminster Invitational cross country meet Saturday at the former Wakefield Valley Golf Course area.
The Lions’ boys team placed five runners in the top 19, led by Woodrow Kashima’s sixth-place finish. Liberty finished with 75 points, with runner-up Archbishop Spalding totaling 75. South Carroll was sixth out of 14 teams, Manchester Valley finished ninth, Westminster was 12th, and Francis Scott Key was 13th.
SC’s John Kettula ran ninth, while FSK’s Cole LaPierre was 21st and MV’s Gabe Szybalski took 37th. Anders Madsen took 34th for the Owls.
South Carroll’s Grace Siehler won the girls race in 18:48.8, but Liberty bested the 14-team field with 80 points. The Cavaliers were third with 89, Westminster placed seventh, Man Valley was ninth, and FSK finished 13th.
The Lions had Izzy Lucas take sixth place, Julia Lucas took ninth, and Sammie Spargo was 10th. Rubie Goffena of Man Valley finished third.
Hannah Toth took ninth for Westminster, and Key had Emma Shipton come in 54th.
Girls Soccer
Francis Scott Key 4, Havre de Grace 0
Highlight: On Friday, Marina Weller had two goals for the Eagles (2-7), and Paige Bussells and Mackenzie Wilhide also netted goals. Wilhide and Annie Sensabaugh each had assists.
Boys Soccer
Sts. Peter & Paul 3, Gerstell 0
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: On Friday, Morgan Dowell made four saves for the Falcons (1-10, 0-10 MIAA B Conference).