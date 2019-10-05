Century displayed a solid rushing performance and ran away from Francis Scott Key for a 35-6 win in Carroll County Athletic League football action Friday night in Eldersburg.
Landon Bruce and Erik Harrell each went over 100 yards (unofficially), and Bruce amassed three touchdowns. Bruce scored on runs of 9, 5, and 5 yards.
The Knights (3-2) won their second game in a row and improved to 2-1 in Carroll County Athletic League play. Meanwhile, FSK (1-4, 0-3) dropped its third straight.
Dylan Wardle, who scored three touchdowns last week in Century’s win over Winters Mill, snagged a pass in the flat from quarterback Brady Crumbacker, bobbled it as he turned, and held on for a 12-yard touchdown that put the Knights ahead 28-6 with 9 minutes to play. Bruce added his third TD of the game after that to pad the home team’s lead.
Francis Scott Key’s Jaeden Heiser hauled in an interception near midfield and got the Eagles into Century territory midway through the third quarter, but the Knights’ Joshua Ahulamibe returned the favor and grabbed an INT at the 2-yard line on the next play. Century embarked on a 98-yard drive, and Bruce ended it with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Kevin Hackett’s third extra point gave Century a 21-6 lead late in the third quarter.
Joe Redman’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter capped an 80-yard scoring drive for FSK, but the Eagles failed on their two-point conversion try and trailed 7-6. Century added to its lead on the ensuing possession, and Bruce scored from 9 yards out after he reeled off a 31-yard run that got the Knights into the red zone.
Dereik Crosby (75 yards rushing) got the Knights on the scoreboard first with a 21-yard touchdown run on his team’s first possession.
Redman led the Eagles with 57 yards rushing (unofficially), and Ryan Rill added 28.
Poolesville 14, South Carroll 0
Highlight: The Cavaliers (0-5) fell behind early at Parker Field and couldn’t recover. SC shined on defense with sacks from Christian Skinner and Sean Patrick, and an interception from Dylan O’Neill. Poolesville scored all of its points in the first quarter.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 2, Westminster 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Seiler Oakley and Michael Pellicciotti each posted goals for the Lions (6-1-1, 3-1 CCAL), who posted their fourth consecutive shutout. The Owls fell to 3-7, 1-3.
Carroll Christian 9, Calvary 0
Highlight: Noah Reynolds scored four goals and the Patriots improved to 13-3. Joe Mathews and Matt Reynolds each had a goal and an assist.
Living Grace 5, Carroll Christian 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Joey Brauer netted a goal and Sean Goldsmith made four saves for the Pats.
Girls Soccer
Francis Scott Key 4, Havre de Grace 0
Volleyball
South Carroll 3, Man Valley 1
Highlight: On Thursday, the Cavaliers (4-4, 4-3 CCAL) prevailed 25-10, 15-25, 25-19, 25-19. SC’s Larissa Manrique handed out 24 assists, and Melissa James had 13 kills. Callie Houck had seven kills and Tessa Boswell added five for the Mavs (1-7, 0-7).