Jack Metz and Brayden Safley had one goal apiece and Manchester Valley posted a 2-0 victory over visiting Winters Mill on Thursday in Carroll County Athletic League boys soccer action.
The Mavericks improved to 7-4 (3-2 in the CCAL), and Dan Sanders made seven saves. WM is 3-7, 0-4.
Century 4, South Carroll 2
Highlight: Kyle Kropfelder’s three assists paced the Knights (8-3, 4-1 CCAL), while Jackson Glenn had a goal and an assist. Kropfelder also scored for Century. SC fell to 5-4, 2-2.
JV result: Century, 1-0.
St. Mary’s 3, Gerstell 1
Highlight: On Wednesday, Dylan Berman netted a goal for the Falcons (1-9), and Morgan Dowell collected six saves.
Girls Soccer
Liberty 2, Westminster 0
Highlight: Jordan Townsend and Emma Bauer each had goals for the Lions (8-2, 3-0 CCAL). Syd Hetrick collected eight saves for the Owls (4-6-1, 1-2-1).
Manchester Valley 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Kenzie D’Anthony had a goal and an assist to lead the Mavs (4-3-2, 2-2-1 CCAL), who led 2-0 at halftime. Reilly Lockwood made seven saves for the Falcons (3-5, 0-4).
Field Hockey
Liberty 2, Westminster 0
Highlight: Kayleigh Ward and Caitlynn Szarko each knocked in goals for the unbeaten Lions (11-0, 4-0 CCAL). Megan Watkins made 16 saves for the Owls (6-4, 2-2).
Man Valley 3, Winters Mill 2
Highlight: The game went to 1 vs. 1 overtime, and the Mavs (3-5, 1-4 CCAL) notched their first county win with OT goals by Jessie Bare and Jazmyn Gouge. Bryce Doran and Maddie Fisher scored in regulation for MV. Ellie Pruitt and Wise had goals for the Falcons (3-7, 0-4).
Century 2, South Carroll 0
Highlight: Emi Mower and Madison Semies had goals for the Knights (8-2, 5-0 CCAL), and Claire Hollinger made eight saves. Rachel Hagler had four saves for the Cavs (5-4, 2-2).
Francis Scott Key 7, St. James 0
Highlight: The Eagles (5-3) dominated by scoring four goals on 23 penalty corners. Rachel Wright had two goals and an assist, and Katelyn Boyer added a goal and an assist.
Golf
Winters Mill 151, Westminster 165
Highlight: The Falcons (11-2, 5-0 CCAL) bested city rivals with Ethan Wolbert firing a 1-under 35 for medalist honors. Josh Popielski had a 39, while Brian Inglis and Emil Serafin each had 39s. Aaron Sorkin and Cory Campbell each shot 37 for the Owls (9-2, 3-1).
Volleyball
Century 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Knights (7-1, 6-1 CCAL) won 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 and Caroline Mastria totaled 10 kills. Ali Whitworth and Maggie Abramson combined for 25 assists. The Falcons are 3-5, 2-5.
Cross Country
On Tuesday, South Carroll’s girls won the tiebreaker over Liberty to take the Crossfire Invite Small Schools team title. The Cavs (57 points) had better sixth- and seventh-place finishers than the Lions (57). Also, Century’s girls (59) won the Large Schools crown over Oakdale (59) by using the same tiebreaker criteria.