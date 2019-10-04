Football: Week 5 contests highlight playoff potential for Carroll County

Liberty (2-2) and Century (2-2) are fifth and sixth in Class 2A West, followed by Winters Mill (2-2) in eighth. Manchester Valley (4-0) is second in 3A East behind Marriotts Ridge, and Westminster (2-2) is fifth. Francis Scott Key (1-3) currently sits in fifth in the 1A North standings.