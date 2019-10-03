Fresh off qualifying for the Class 2A-1A state tournament Tuesday, Justin Bartolowits carded a 43 to earn medalist honors and help Liberty down Manchester Valley 183-200 at River Downs Golf Club in Finksburg.
The Lions improved to 7-6, 2-2 in the Carroll County Athletic League. Ryan Thompson added a 46 for Liberty. Connor Bopst fired a 46 to lead the Mavericks.
Girls Soccer
Mount de Sales 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Reilly Lockwood made 16 saves for the Falcons (3-4).
South Carroll 2, Long Reach 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Cavaliers improved to 6-0 with goals from Brooke Flanigan and Peyton Golueke.
Boys Soccer
Manchester Valley 1, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Jack Metz gave the Mavericks (6-4, 2-2 CCAL) their lone goal, with an assist from Brayden Safley. The Eagles fell to 5-3-1, 2-2.