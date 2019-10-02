The annual Crossfire Invitational cross country meet at Liberty High School brought out the best in several Carroll runners and teams Tuesday afternoon in Eldersburg.
Liberty won the boys Small Schools team title by placing four runners in spots 2-3-4-5, while South Carroll’s John Kettula took the individual title. Liberty and South Carroll tied for the Small Schools girls crown, and SC’s Grace Siehler came in first in that race.
Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena topped the girls Large Schools field, and Century tied Oakdale for the team title.
The Lions boys had Jake Beaumier (second), Trent Taylor (third), Woodrow Kashima (fourth), and Jake Lucas (fifth) leading the way, and they totaled 22 points. Kettula won in 17:37.6, and SC finished third with 82 points. Francis Scott Key was sixth (155) and Cole LaPierre ran seventh.
Siehler took the girls race in 19:50.8 and helped the Cavaliers score 57 points, while Liberty (57) had Sammie Spargo run fourth and Izzy Lucas sixth.
Goffena’s time of 21:00.8 was best along Large School girls runners, and Allison Leimkuhler placed sixth for Century (59 points). Westminster was eighth with fourth (87), led by Audrey Taylor, while Man Valley placed sixth (158).
Hayden Hebert placed fifth in the Large Schools division and Century took third with 94 points. Oakdale won with 28. Manchester Valley was sixth (147) and Westminster finished seventh (153).
MV’s Gabe Syzbalski was 13th and the Owls’ Anders Madsen came in 14th.
Boys Soccer
Westminster 2, Century 1
Highlight: The Owls (3-6, 1-2 CCAL) handed the Knights their first county loss (7-3, 3-1) behind goals from Chrisian Burke and Noah Roche, who also had an assist. Alex Grasso netted Century’s goal, with an assist from Kyle Kropfelder.
JV result: Tied, 1-1.
Liberty 2, Centennial 0
Highlight: Andres Britos had a goal and an assist for the Lions (5-1-1), and Michael Pellicciotti also scored. Anjan Singh made seven saves.
Carroll Christian 6, Chapelgate 1
Highlight: On Monday, Joey Brauer netted two goals and Jonathan Badorf had a goal and an assist for the Pats (12-1).
Girls Soccer
Manchester Valley 5, Francis Scott Key 3
Highlight: The host Mavs led from the start, and Kenzie D’Anthony had two goals and two assists. Mackenzie Wilhide, Teagan Gillis, and Marina Weller netted goals for the Eagles.
Century 2, Westminster 1
Highlight: The Knights, who netted the game-winner with 3 minutes to go, got goals from Haley Greenwade and Kara Sach. Lauren Saltz scored for the Owls.
Volleyball
Westminster 3, South Carroll 0
Highlight: The Owls (7-0, 6-0 CCAL) rolled to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 victory. Jilienne Widener had 17 kills, 10 digs, and three blocks, while Alexis Troy handed out 17 assists and had nine digs and three aces.
Century 3, Liberty 0
Highlight: The host Knights improved to 6-1 (5-1 CCAL) with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 win over their county rival. Ali Whitworth had 20 assists and six digs, and Ally Everton collected 15 digs. Caroline Kennell and Caroline Mastria combined for 13 kills.
Francis Scott Key 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Eagles (4-2, 4-2 CCAL) swept the Falcons 25-16, 25-20, 25-9 behind 18 assists from Olivia Zepp and six kills from Laura Gilford. Raeghan Griffin had five kills for FSK.
Carroll Christian 3, Concordia Prep 1
Highlight: The visiting Patriots (16-0) won 25-11, 25-14, 23-25, 25-8. Kaylee Strickland had seven aces, and Abbey Duncan collected 11 assists and 10 digs.
Carroll Christian 3, Greater Grace 0
Highlight: On Monday, the Pats won 25-18, 25-20, 25-16. Abbey Duncan led Carroll with 12 assists and eight aces, and Leighann Truesdale posted five kills and four aces.
Field Hockey
Francis Scott Key 1, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: The host Eagles (4-3, 1-3 CCAL) got a goal from Rachel Wright, with assists from Katelyn Boyer and Faith Haines.
JV result: MV, 1-0.
Winters Mill 3, St. James 1
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlight: The visiting Falcons got goals from Ashley Berrol, Annie Pruitt, and Brooke Berrol. Assists came from Ellie Pruitt, Sydney Williams, and Allie Williams.