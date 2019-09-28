Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 27): Nate Kent leads Liberty football past Francis Scott Key

Liberty came into its Week 4 Carroll County Athletic League football matchup with Francis Scott Key having not lost to the Eagles in more than a decade, and the Lions added another convincing win to the series Friday night in Uniontown.
Senior quarterback Nate Kent threw for three touchdowns and ran for one in Liberty’s 35-15 victory. The reigning Times Player of the Year had 260 passing yards (unofficial) and rushed for 55 more.
Kent connected with Peyton Scheufele for a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter, one for 12 yards and another for 28 that gave Liberty (2-2, 2-0 CCAL) a 21-0 lead.
Francis Scott Key (1-3, 0-2) recovered an onside kick to start the second half, and two plays later Joe Redman reeled off a 40-yard touchdown run. Liberty responded on its next drive when Tommy Nelson darted in from 5 yards out.
Redman broke off a 38-yard touchdown run up the middle late in the third quarter, and FSK converted two points to cut Liberty’s lead to 28-15. But the Lions wasted little time — Mike Spitz returned the ensuing kick to the Eagles’ 40-yard line, and Kent hooked up with Paul Libbee for a 40-yard TD pass one play later.
Kent scored on a 1-yard keeper for the Lions’ first points late in the first quarter. The quarterback went 8-for-9 for 220 yards in the first half.
Redman totaled 125 rushing yards for FSK.
Libbee had two catches for 92 yards in the first half, Scheufele had three for 54, and Spitz had two for 67 yards.
The Lions have won 13 straight games against FSK in their all-time series.
Boys Soccer
Francis Scott Key 2, Westminster 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Jakub Mihulka had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (5-2-1, 2-1 CCAL), and Griffin Garvis had the other goal. Noah Roche scored for the Owls.
Girls Soccer
Liberty 1, Bel Air 0
Highlight: Alanna Wray netted a goal and Maia Burger had an assist for the Lions, who got eight saves from Caitlin Mulholland.
South Carroll 2, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Brooke Flanigan scored a pair of goals and the Cavaliers improved to 5-0 (2-0 CCAL).
Westminster 2, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Elsa Schoberg and Emily Davis each had goals for the Owls. Hannah Hockensmith made nine saves for the Eagles.
Field Hockey
South Carroll 2, Fallston 0
Highlight: Meghan Radnoff and Julia Weiss each tallied goals, and Radnoff added an assist for the Cavaliers (6-3).
Westminster 2, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Jess Kent and Julia Rogalski each knocked in goals for the Owls, with Miranda Moshang grabbing an assist.
Volleyball
Francis Scott Key 3, South Carroll 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Key’s Olivia Zepp had 36 assists and the Eagles won 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19. Zepp added nine digs and five aces, while Mikayla Orwig collected 14 kills and five digs.
Liberty 3, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: On Thursday, the Lions rolled 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 behind 11 kills from Sarah Hart. Paige Coulson had 19 assists and Liberty won its first match (1-4). Tessa Boswell had six digs and four kills for the Mavericks.