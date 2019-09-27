Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 26): Century’s Feltz nets game-winner in 2OT field hockey victory over Man Valley

Century’s field hockey team won its fourth straight game with a 1-0 double overtime victory against Manchester Valley on Thursday.
Mackenzie Feltz scored the game-winner, and Claire Hollinger made four saves in goal for the Knights (6-2, 3-0 Carroll County Athletic League).
Madison Smith made 12 saves for the Mavericks (2-4, 0-3).
South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Meghan Radnoff had a goal and two assists to pace the Cavaliers (5-2, 2-1 CCAL). Julia Weiss and Brooke Moffatt also scored for SC. Sarah Ritchey made 10 saves for the Falcons (2-6, 0-3).
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 6, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Carter Chesney scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Cavaliers (5-3, 2-1 CCAL). Christian Zito made five saves in goal for the Falcons (3-6, 0-3 CCAL).
Girls Soccer
Century 2, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: Haley Greenwade scored both goals as the Knights (8-0, 3-0 CCAL) posted their fifth shutout of the season to remain undefeated. Jordyn Vanarsdale made four saves in goal for Century, and Sydney Resau made 13 saves for the Mavericks (2-3-2, 0-2-1).
Golf
Century 179, South Carroll 179
Highlight: At the Links at Challedon, Liam Wolf had the low score of the match with an even par 37 for the Knights. The match ended in a tie, and Jack Hopwood’s 39 had the low score for the Cavaliers (1-7-1, 0-2-1 CCAL).
Liberty 182, Walkersville 192
Highlight: Justin Bartolowits notched a birdie on the seventh hole, and scored 42 to medal for the Lions (6-6). Freshmen Camden Hodges and Dominic DiBlasi each scored a 48.
Manchester Valley 172, Boonsboro 177
Highlight: At Oakmont Green, Connor Bopst shot 44, and made two birdies to pace the Mavericks (4-5-1).
Volleyball
Westminster 3, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Owls defeated the Falcons in straight sets — 25-16, 25-21, 25-15. Jilienne Widener notched 13 kills, six digs, and four aces, Sabina Rinda had 10 kills, five digs and four aces, and Alexis Troy added a team-high 13 assists for the Owls (6-0, 5-0 CCAL).