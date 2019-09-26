Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 25): Liberty boys, South Carroll girls takes cross country quad-meet titles

Liberty placed four boys runners in the top four spots and cruised to a team championship Wednesday in a cross country quad-meet with Century, South Carroll, and host Manchester Valley.
The Lions had Woodrow Kashima (first place), Connor Stewart (second), Jake Beaumier (third), and Trent Taylor (fourth) out in front, and with sixth-place Gavin Edson the Lions won with 16 points. Man Valley was second with 50 points, followed by South Carroll (84) and Century (99).
MV’s Gabe Szybalski finished fifth, while SC’s Spencer Cole was 10th and Century’s Jonah Zabik ran 11th.
On the girls side, Grace Siehler won and the Cavaliers clipped Liberty (32-39) with three runners in the top six. Danielle Firlie was fourth and Kelsey Shekore took sixth.
Man Valley’s Rubie Goffena finished second and Liberty’s Izzy Lucas was third. The Mavs totaled 84 points and the Knights had 92.
Golf
Westminster 164, Liberty 181
Highlight: At River Downs, Aaron Sorkin carded a 38 for medalist honors and the Owls added a 40 from Cory Campbell. Liberty’s Justin Bartolowits shot 41 to lead his team.
Winters Mill 170, Middletown 175
Highlight: At Richlands, the Falcons scored a road victory behind Emil Serafin’s 40. Brian Inglis and Ethan Wolbert each fired 42.
Boys Soccer
Man Valley 1, Westminster 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Jack Metz netted the game-winner for the Mavs (5-3, 1-1 CCAL), with Kevin Rebar getting the assist. Micah Lopiccolo had seven saves for the Owls (2-5, 0-1).
Volleyball
Carroll 3, Rosedale 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Abbey Duncan had 17 assists and Leighann Truesdale collected seven kills in Carroll’s 25-10, 25-9, 25-6 victory. The Patriots downed Arlington Baptist 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-6) on Monday behind 12 assists form Duncan and four kills from Truesdale.