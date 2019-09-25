Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 24): Century volleyball sweeps South Carroll in county action

Caroline Mastria had 10 kills and five aces to lead Century past South Carroll 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 in Carroll County Athletic League volleyball action Tuesday in Eldersburg.
Ally Everton totaled 16 digs and Ali Whitworth had 21 assists and 6 kills for the Knights, who improved to 4-1 (3-1 CCAL). Mastria added five aces.
The Cavaliers dropped their first county match of the season and fell to 3-2, 3-1.
Winters Mill 3, Man Valley 0
Highlight: The visiting Falcons (3-2, 2-2 CCAL) won 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 and Sarah Owens had seven kills and five aces. Emily Kowalski added four kills for WM. Elle Hale had seven kills and Callie Houck had six for the Mavs (1-5, 0-5). Taeya Dickerson had four kills and four blocks for MV.
Westminster 3, Liberty 0
Highlight: Jilienne Widener collected 18 kills, five digs, and four aces for the host Owls (5-0, 4-0 CCAL), who won 25-14, 25-12, 25-9. Sabina Rinda posted 10 kills, and Kasey Thomas added nine digs and four aces. The Lions fell to 0-4, 0-4.
Boys Soccer
Century 2, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: Alex Grasso had two goals, one via penalty kick, and the host Knights (6-2, 2-0 CCAL) won their fourth in a row. Cartr Hobson tallied an assist for Century. The Eagles (4-2-1, 1-1) had their three-game win streak snapped.
JV result: Century, 3-1.
Liberty 2, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: A pair of first-half goals, from Ben Hiebler and Drew McLaughlin, lifted the Lions (4-1-1, 2-1 CCAL).
JV result: Liberty, 1-0.
Gerstell 4, Mount Carmel 0
Highlight: On Monday, Jack Ebner and Marcell Luckie had two goals apiece and the Falcons (1-7) their first win. Brady Dillon made five saves.
Girls Soccer
Century 4, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: The visiting Knights stayed unbeaten (7-0, 2-0 CCAL) with two goals from Haley Greenwade and one each from Hannah Ham and Maddy Whiteman. Hannah Hockensmith made 16 saves for the Eagles (1-5, 0-2).
Liberty 2, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: The Lions (5-1, 2-0 CCAL) got second-half goals from Emma Bauer and Jordan Townsend, while Caitlin Mulholland made 10 saves. Reilly Lockwood finished with 12 saves for the Falcons (3-2, 0-2).
JV result: Liberty, 4-2.
Field Hockey
Liberty 4, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Kayleigh Ward had two goals and an assist and the Lions ran their record to 9-0 (3-0 CCAL). The visiting Falcons fell to 2-5, 0-2.
Westminster 3, Man Valley 1
Highlight: The Owls (5-2) won their county opener with goals from Eleni Tartaglia, Kirby Henneman, and Margi DiPietro. Jess Kent had an assist, and Megan Watkins made 10 saves. Diana Crochunis scored for the Mavericks (2-3, 0-2), and Madison Smith had nine saves.
Golf
Liberty 182, Goretti 205, Clear Spring 239
Highlight: At Links at Gettysburg, Justin Bartolowits was medalist for the Lions (5-5) with a 43, while sophomore Drew Byrd shot his career low match score of 45.