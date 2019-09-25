Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 24): Century volleyball sweeps South Carroll in county action

Highlight: The visiting Falcons (3-2, 2-2 CCAL) won 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 and Sarah Owens had seven kills and five aces. Emily Kowalski added four kills for WM. Elle Hale had seven kills and Callie Houck had six for the Mavs (1-5, 0-5). Taeya Dickerson had four kills and four blocks for MV.