Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 23): Sellers scores twice in SC field hockey’s shutout over Atholton

South Carroll’s field hockey team did not allow a shot on goal in the team’s 4-0 shutout over Atholton on Monday in Winfield.
Emma Sellers scored twice and Campbell Vitek and Julia Weiss added one goal apiece to help lead the Cavs to their second straight shutout. Stephanie Zirkenbach and Courtney Vasquenza notched assists for the Cavs (4-3).
SC resumes county play at Winters Mill on Thursday.
Liberty 4, Centennial 1
Highlight: Meghan Huey scored and notched an assist to help the Lions (8-0) stay unbeaten through eight games this season. Caroline Evans added two assists and MiKayla Bull made nine saves for the Lions.
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 2, Glenelg 1
Highlight: Carter Chesney scored twice and Luke Anderson added an assist for the Cavaliers (4-3).
Francis Scott Key 3, Owings Mills 0
Highlight: Kolton Puckett scored all three goals and Keith LaPierre and Jakub Mihulka each notched an assist for the Eagles (4-1-1).