Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 21): Liberty boys, girls cross country teams take Bull Run titles

Performing well at Hereford High School’s cross country course is rather familiar to Liberty’s program.
The Lions’ boys are winners of four straight titles at the annual state meet, which is held at Hereford. And they added another Bull Run Invitational championship Saturday in Parkton by placing first in the Small Schools division.
Woodrow Kashima took second and Trent Taylor finished 10th for the Lions.
Liberty’s girls squad also captured a Small Schools crown, with Sammie Spargo (third place), Izzie Lucas (fourth), Julia Lucas (fifth), and Jenna Zietowski (sixth) leading the way.
South Carroll’s Grace Siehler continued her hot start to the fall with a second-place finish in the Small Schools race.
Century’s boys placed 20th out of 22 teams in the Elite division, and Hayden Hebert was the Knights’ top runner (28th place). Century’s girls were 14th out of 17 teams, and Allison Leimkuhler placed 59th.
Manchester Valley took eighth out of 23 teams for Medium Schools, and Gabe Szybalski paced the Mavs with a 16th-place finish. Winters Mill was ninth, with Tad DiDio running 23rd.
Anders Madsen placed 44th for Westminster, which finished 16th, and Francis Scott Key was 19th with Cole LaPierre coming in 22nd.
NOTE: Complete results weren’t available in time for publication. For more online, check www.mdtiming.com.
Boys Soccer
Man Valley 13, St. Charles 0
Highlight: The Mavericks moved to 4-3 in a blowout. Jack Metz had three goals while Kevin Rebar, Connor D’Agati, and Hunter McQuaid each had two. Brayden Safley added three assists, and Chad Petrick had two as well as D’Agati.
Liberty 0, Mount Hebron 0
Highlights: The Lions (3-1-1) had 11 combined saves fro Anjan Singh and Justin Sheetz, who made 10 of them.
Concordia Prep 3, Gerstell 0
Highlight: On Friday, Brady Dillon collected two saves for the host Falcons (0-7, 0-7 MIAA B).
Field Hockey
Westminster 4, Patterson Mill 1
Highlight: On Friday, Audrey Detrow had two goals and Julianna Maira added another for the Owls (4-2). Eleni Tartaglia also scored for Westminster, and Jess Kent had two assists.