Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 20): Stranko, Flowers each score twice, Westminster routs South Carroll

Westminster picked up its first football win of the season in big fashion Friday night at Parker Field, with a 31-13 victory over rival South Carroll.
The Owls improved to 1-2 and 1-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League behind solid performances from junior Erick Stranko and senior Ben Flowers, who scored two touchdowns apiece.
Stranko’s second rushing score came late in the third quarter, a 31-yard scamper that put the Owls ahead 28-6. Westminster took away any momentum the Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1) thought they had after Antonio Bradford scooped up a fumble and ran it back 60 yards for a touchdown.
Evan Warren converted a 38-yard field goal for the Owls, who host Glenelg in Week 4.
SC’s Amir Mallick hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brady Keeley late in the fourth quarter.
Haden Hoff’s interception near midfield gave Westminster possession inside South Carroll territory. A few plays later, Flowers broke up the middle for a 35-yard touchdown scamper and the Owls led 21-0.
Flowers also scored on a 53-yard strike from quarterback Jalen Bradford late in the first quarter.
Westminster took the opening kickoff and didn’t waste much time, using all running plays to cap it with a 3-yard touchdown from Stranko.
The Cavaliers and Owls met for the 52nd time in their all-time series, the longest standing rivalry in Carroll history. Westminster has a 33-19 edge in the series, with four consecutive victories in the matchup.
Westminster’s Jack Conrad, Teddy Boothe, Matt Annulis, and Hoff stood out on defense. Corey Birdow had two interceptions.
South Carroll had Zach Bass, Richie Summerlin, and Logan Miller had solid efforts, along with Bradford’s defensive score.
Manchester Valley 40, Southern 0
Highlight: The Mavericks moved to 3-0 with a decisive home win. Garrett Deltuva had two rushing touchdowns, while Nathaniel Costley, Tyler Davis, and Josh Chanaud had one score apiece. Man Valley hosts South Carroll in Week 4.
Boys Soccer
Winters Mill 3, Patapsco 1
Highlight: Jack Mitzelfelt netted a pair of goals for the Falcons (3-4), and added an assist.
Carroll Christian 2, Redeemer 1
Highlight: Joey Brauer and Noah Reynolds each scored for the Pats, and Sean Goldsmith made three saves.
South Carroll 2, Man Valley 1
Highlight: On Thursday, Carter Chesney and Danny Caparotti had goals for the Cavs (3-3, 1-1 CCAL), and Chesney added an assist. Brayden Safley scored for the Mavericks (3-3, 0-1).
Arundel 4, Westminster 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Riley Morsberger made nine saves in goal for the Owls (2-4).
Carroll Christian 7, Calvary Baptist 0
Highlight: On Thursday, the Patriots got two goals apiece from Matt Reynolds and Noah Reynolds.
Golf
Westminster 155, Liberty 181, Man Valley 183
Highlight: Aaron Sorkin (36) and Cory Campbell (37) led the Owls to a tri-match sweep. Justin Bartolowits led the Lions with a 39, while MV’s Logan Austin fired a 41.
Westminster 156, Winters Mill 157, Century 171
Highlight: On Thursday, Cory Campbell birdied the final two holes and carded a 34 for medalist honors for the Owls and helped them clip the Falcons. Ethan Wolbert shot 36 for WM, while Liam Wolf fired a 1-under 35 for the Knights.