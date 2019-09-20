Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 20): Glenn leads Century boys soccer past Winters Mill in county opener

Jackson Glenn had a goal and an assist to lead Century past Winters Mill 4-1 in Carroll County Athletic League boys soccer play Thursday in Westminster.
Steve Hurst, Alex Grasso, and Ryan Rolfes also scored for the Knights, who improve to 5-2 and won their county opener. Joe Bergamaschi and Kyle Kropfelder added assists. Jack Mitzelfelt netted a goal for the Falcons (2-4, 0-1).
JV result: Tied, 1-1.
Francis Scott Key 3, Liberty 1
Highlight: Jakub Mihulka netted two goals and added an assist for Key (3-1-1, 1-0 CCAL). Griff Garvis also scored for the Eagles. Owen Milewlski scored for the Lions, who fell to 3-1, 1-1. Ben Hiebler had the assist.
JV result: Liberty, 1-0.
Girls Soccer
South Carroll 2, Man Valley 0
Highlight: Sofia Brandani and Grace Oetken each scored second-half goals to lift the visiting Cavs (4-0, 1-0 CCAL). Man Valley fell to 2-2-1, 0-1.
Liberty 3, Francis Scott Key 1
Highlight: Alanna Wray had a goal and an assist for the host Lions (3-0, 1-0 CCAL), who had all three of their goals in the second half. Caitlin O’Dea and Hailey Steier also scored for Liberty. Annie Sensabaugh scored for FSK (1-4, 0-1), and Hannah Hockensmith collected nine saves.
Arundel 6, Westminster 0
Highlight: Jeanna Whetzel made six saves and Sydney Hetrick had two for the Owls (3-3).
JV result: Westminster, 1-0.
Field Hockey
Liberty 2, Francis Scott Key 1 (OT)
Highlight: Caroline Evans knocked in the game-winning goal for the Lions (7-0, 2-0 CCAL), who also got a score from Amanda Cyran. Delaney Stalnaker scored for FSK (3-1, 0-1), and goalie Emma Buzby collected 31 saves.
JV result: Liberty, 5-1 (Val Thompson 2 goals).
Century 4, Winters Mill 0
Highlight: Emi Mower paced the Knights (3-2, 1-0 CCAL) with three goals and Demma Hall had two assists. Sarah Ritchey made 15 saves for the Falcons (2-4, 0-1).
McDonogh 2, Westminster 1 (OT)
Highlight: Eleni Tartaglia scored in the second half to even things up, but the Owls fell to 3-2. Payton Steele had 10 saves, and Audrey Detrow added an assist.
Volleyball
South Carroll 3, Liberty 1
Highlight: The Cavaliers moved to 3-0 in county play with their 25-14, 17-25, 25-15, 25-18 home victory. Sidney Walker had seven kills and Melissa James added six, while Larissa Manrique handed out 15 assists. The Lions fell to 0-3, 0-3.
Westminster 3, Century 1
Highlight: Sabina Rinda had nine kills and Jilienne Widener finished with 28 for the Owls (4-0, 2-0 CCAL), who won 25-11, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22. Kasey Thomas had 18 digs, while Rinda and Widener each added nine. The Knights dropped to 4-1 (3-1) despite 30 digs from Ally Everton and 25 assists from Ali Whitworth. Carolina Mastria totaled 11 kills and four aces.
Francis Scott Key 3, Man Valley 0
Highlight: The Eagles (2-2, 2-2 CCAL) won 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. Olivia Zepp came up big with 30 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Orwig had nine kills. Jocelyn Sander led Key with 14 kills. Callie Houck had 18 digs and Bella Alder pounded out eight kills for the Mavs (1-4, 0-4).