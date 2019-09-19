Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 18): South Carroll field hockey gets past Manchester Valley

South Carroll made Kiersten Straley’s first-half goal stand up and the Cavaliers defeated visiting Manchester Valley in Carroll County Athletic League field hockey action Wednesday.
Rachel Linn provided an assist for the Cavs, who improved to 3-3 (1-1 CCAL). The Mavs fell to 2-2, 0-1. They lost 1-0 to Dulaney on Sept. 16 despite eight saves from Madison Smith.
Century 1, C.M. Wright 0
Highlight: With 8:25 remaining, Maggie Bornyek finished a cross from Mackenzie Feltz and the Knights (3-2) prevailed. Claire Hollinger made seven saves.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Valley 4, Aberdeen 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Kenzie D’Anthony posted two goals and the Mavericks netted their first win (1-0-1). Sydney Resau and Grace Buttiglieri combined for five saves for MV.
Boonsboro 3, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Hannah Hockensmith made 10 saves for the Eagles (1-3).
Boys Soccer
Hereford 5, Winters Mill 2
Highlight: On Tuesday, Jack Mitzelfelt netted two goals for the Falcons (2-3).
Volleyball
Carroll Christian 3, Frederick Christian 0
Highlight: On Tuesday, Abbey Duncan had 13 aces and 14 assists for the Patriots (10-0), who rolled 25-5, 25-13, 25-14. Sydney Wooden added six kills for Carroll.
Golf
Winters Mill 152; Manchester Valley 184
Highlight: Brian Inglis carded an even-par 36 for the Falcons, while MV’s Logan Austin fired a 42.
Liberty 179, South Carroll 195
Highlight: The Lions were led by Adam Karfonta, who shot 41 with 5 pars. South Carroll earned medalist honors from Nick Amateau, who carded a 40.
Century 177, Clear Spring 222
Highlight: On Monday at Links at Gettysburg, medalist Liam Wolf shot 37 and led Century (4-1) to the victory. Ethan Durborow also contributed a strong round with a 41.