Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 17): Westminster volleyball sweeps Francis Scott Key

Westminster’s volleyball team swept Francis Scott Key 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 in Carroll County Athletic League volleyball action Tuesday evening.
Alexis Troy had 30 assists to pace the Owls’ offense, while Jilienne Widener totaled 12 kills, six digs, and four aces. Emily Riesner added six kills for Westminster (3-0, 2-0 CCAL). Laura Gilford had five kills for the Eagles (1-2, 1-2).
JV result: Westminster, 2-0.
Century 3, Manchester Valley 0
Highlight: The Knights (4-0, 3-0 CCAL) won 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 behind 10 digs and 13 aces from Ally Everton and seven kills from Caroline Kennell. Callie Houck had 10 digs for the Mavericks.
South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 1
Highlight: The Cavaliers won 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14 and ran their CCAL record to 2-0. Larissa Manrique had 13 assists and Lindsey Willie added 10. Cali Kalishek had seven aces and 14 digs.
Boys Soccer
Century 2, Patterson Mill 1
Highlight: Alex Grasso and Ryan Rolfes scored for the Knights, and Rolfes added an assist.
Francis Scott Key 8, Havre de Grace 0
Highlight: Jacob Wantz had three goals to lead the Eagles (2-1-1).
Carroll Christian 7, Frederick Christian 1
Highlight: The Patriots got three goals and an assist from Joey Brauer, and two goals each from Joe Mathews and Ben Lawrence.
Thomas Johnson 2, Westminster 0
Highlight: Micah Lopiccolo made five saves for the Owls (2-3) in defeat.
Girls Soccer
Winters Mill 2, North Hagerstown 1
Highlight: Leah Taylor evened the score at 1-1 for the Falcons, and Madison Harmening netted the game-winner. Reilly Lockwood made seven saves for WM.
Thomas Johnson 2, Westminster 0
Highlight: Sydney Hetrick totaled five saves for the Owls.
JV result: Westminster, 4-0.