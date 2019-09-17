Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 16): Century girls soccer stays unbeaten with shutout over Mt. Hebron

Century’s girls soccer team is undefeated through five games this season.
The Knights registered their second shutout of the fall with a 3-0 win Monday at Mount Hebron, and every player made an appearance on the field. Haley Greenwade continued her hot start to the season with two goals, while Kara Maurantonio scored her first goal of the year and Grace Anderson notched her first assist. Jordyn Vanarsdale made 13 saves in goal.
South Carroll 3, Glenelg 1
Highlight: The Cavs improved to 3-0 with goals from Peyton Golueke, Justine Lamb, and Madelyn Boyce. SC handed the Gladiators their first loss.
Oakland Mills 3, FSK 2
Highlight: The Eagles led 2-0 on goals from Marina Weller and Darlene Brown, but couldn’t hold their lead. Paige Bussells had an assist and Hannah Hockensmith stopped six shots.
Liberty 5, Gerstell 1
Highlight: Grace Johnson had two goals to lead the Lions (2-0), and Kennedy Major netted a goal for the Falcons (1-3).
Boys Soccer
Manchester Valley 3, Howard 0
Highlight: The Mavs’ defense held the Lions to five shots while Brayden Safley, Abram Castanzo, and Dan Sanders netted goals for the home team (3-2).
Century 3, N. Hagerstown 1
Highlight: Jackson Glenn, Kyle Kropfelder, and Ryan Rolfes each scored for the Knights (3-2), with assists from Alex Grasso, Colin Williams, and Aydin Armstrong.
South Carroll 2, Tuscarora 1
Highlight: Carter Chesney scored twice for the Cavaliers (2-2) and Charlie Boldosser made eight saves, including a penalty-kick stop. Camden Larson added an assist.
Carroll Christian 6, CHEN 1
Highlight: The Patriots enjoyed a home win behind two goals from Joe Mathews and six saves from Sean Goldsmith.
Park School 5, Gerstell 2
Highlight: Caleb Frey and Kaden Major had goals for the Falcons (0-5, 0-9 MIAA B Conference), and Brady Dillon made six saves.
Field Hockey
Westminster 5, Roland Park 3
Highlight: Kirby Henneman scored twice and Peyton Steele made eight saves for the Owls (3-1). Miranda Moshang, Eleni Tartaglia, and Audrey Detrow added goals. Moshang and Detrow also had assists.
Winters Mill 2, Reservoir 1
Highlight: Allie Williams scored on a penalty stroke and Kate Heilig added a goal for the Falcons (2-3), who got 10 saves from Sarah Ritchie.
Volleyball
Winters Mill 3, Hereford 2
Highlight: The Falcons improved to 2-1 with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-5 win. Sarah Owens had 15 kills, Sarah Buckingham handed out 26 assists, and Annalies Blackford added nine kills.
Man Valley 3, Glen Burnie 2
Highlight: Courtney Patterson had 12 assists and Bella Adler had nine kills for the Mavs (1-1), who prevailed 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 20-5, 15-6. Callie Houck had eight kills and nine digs.
Carroll Christian 3, Redeemer 0
Highlight: The Patriots (9-0) won 25-5, 25-17, 25-19. Leighann Truesdale had 11 aces and six kills for Carroll, which last week beat Lighthouse 3-0 and Harford Christian 3-0. Abbey Duncan had a combined 34 assists in those wins.
Golf
Dulaney 155, Westminster 158, Liberty 178
Highlight: Junior Aaron Sorkin earned medalist honors with an even-par 36, and the Owls added 38s from Cory Campbell and Jennifer Sorkin. Justin Bartolowits shot 39 to lead the Lions.