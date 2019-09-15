Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 14): Westminster volleyball wins Mason-Dixon Invite title

Owls go 1-1 at John Carroll Fall Classic: Westminster took down Patterson Mill 3-0 to reach the tourney final, but lost to the hosts 4-1. Audrey Detrow scored for the Owls against John Carroll, and Peyton Steele had five saves. Detrow had two goals for Westminster in the Patterson Mill game, and Miranda Moshang also scored. Margi DiPietro had an assist, and Steele collected three saves.