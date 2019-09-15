Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 14): Westminster volleyball wins Mason-Dixon Invite title

Westminster finished first at the Mason-Dixon Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Westminster High School.
The Owls topped Broadneck in the gold bracket championship match after getting past Urbana in the semifinals. Broadneck topped Pennsylvania’s Seneca Valley in the other semifinal.
Winters Mill joined Westminster and 10 other teams from around the area to participate in the annual tournament. Teams were divided into three groups for pool play, and the top teams advanced to the championship.
Field Hockey
Owls go 1-1 at John Carroll Fall Classic: Westminster took down Patterson Mill 3-0 to reach the tourney final, but lost to the hosts 4-1. Audrey Detrow scored for the Owls against John Carroll, and Peyton Steele had five saves. Detrow had two goals for Westminster in the Patterson Mill game, and Miranda Moshang also scored. Margi DiPietro had an assist, and Steele collected three saves.
Boys Soccer
Harford Tech 2, Winters Mill 1: On Friday, Andrew Watkins had the Falcons’ goal, with an assist from Jack Mitzelfelt. Christian Zito had seven saves.
Girls Soccer
Century takes Bel Air tournament: The Knights (3-0) beat Hereford 7-4 and then downed Perry Hall 3-2 to win the championship. Haley Greenwade scored three goals in the Hereford win, and Olivia Mead had three assists.
Liberty 3, Bohemia Manor 0: On Friday, Madison Stein had a goal and an assist for the Lions, who pitched a shutout in their opener. Grace Johnson and Emma Bauer each added goals.
Girls Cross Country
Hopkins wins Rebel Invite: Winters Mill’s Kathryn Hopkins placed first in 20:01.8 and the Falcons finished seventh out of 16 teams. FSK was 15th, led by Emma Shipton (48th place).
Boys Cross Country
WM in 8th place, Key 17th: Tad Didio led the Falcons by coming in 14th at the Rebel Invite. Key’s top runner was Cole LaPierre (18th place).