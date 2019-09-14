Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 13): Winters Mill football snaps losing streak with win over Pikesville

Winters Mill’s football team jumped out to a 10-0 lead over host Pikesville and held on for a 10-6 win Friday night.
The Falcons won their first game of the season behind a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Matheo Cuenca and a 30-yard field goal from Alex Carr. Andrew Buzzeo broke off a lone return on the opening kickoff, and WM punched in its first score a few plays later.
The Falcons led 10-0 until late in the fourth quarter. They also ended a four-game losing streak that dated back to last season.
Peyton Peters and Ben Ruby each had interceptions for Winters Mill, which faces Francis Scott Key next week in its Carroll County Athletic League opener.
Walkersville 27, Liberty 7
Highlight: The Lions (0-2) had an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter by Mike Spitz, but Walkersville took control from there. Liberty hosts Century next week.
Bel Air 56, South Carroll 16
Highlight: Brady Keeley scored an early touchdown for the Cavaliers, following a Seamus Kearney interception, and Nino Torres converted a field goal. The host Bobcats prevailed, though, and SC fell to 0-2. The Cavs face Westminster next week.
Century 22, Poolesville 6
Highlight: The Knights won a road contest and evened their record at 1-1. Century got rushing touchdowns from Landon Bruce, Brady Crumbacker, and Erik Harrell.
Linganore 31, Westminster 0
Highlight: The Owls dropped their first road game of the season. Box score information wasn’t reported. Westminster faces South Carroll next week.
Field Hockey
Liberty 1, Mount de Sales 0
Highlight: Kayleigh Ward scored from a Christine Goetz assist, and the Lions improved to 5-0.
Garrison Forest 6, South Carroll 0
Highlight: The Cavaliers fell to 2-2 despite 11 saves from goalie Rachel Hagler.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 1, Thomas Johnson 0
Highlight: On Thursday, Aaron Ostendorf netted the game-winner for the Lions (2-0) toward the end of the first half. Chimwenwe Chinkuyu had the assist, and Anjan Singh made 10 saves.
Carroll Christian 1, Harford Christian 0 (4-3 PKs)
Highlight: The Patriots edged their Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference rivals.
Glenelg Country School 4, Gerstell 1
Highlight: Jackson Quenzer scored for the Falcons and Brady Dillon made eight saves for the Falcons.
Atholton 1, Century 0
Highlight: Ethan Ricketts made five saves for the Knights (2-2).
Girls Soccer
Liberty 3, Bohemia Manor 0
Highlight: Madison Stein had a goal and an assist for the Lions, who pitched a shutout in their opener. Grace Johnson and Emma Bauer each added goals.
Cross Country
Manchester Valley girls roll
Highlight: The Mavericks’ girls team won a home meet against Gerstell with all five of their runners placing 1-2-3-4-5 for 15 points, a perfect score. MV’s top runner was junior Maggie Azzam. Gerstell had runners sixth through 10th and scored 40 points. Gerstell topped MV on the boys side.