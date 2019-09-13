Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 12): Westminster volleyball standout Jilienne Widener reaches 1,000 career kills

Jilienne Widener made Westminster volleyball history Thursday night when the senior hitter reached 1,000 career kills in the Owls’ 3-0 victory over county rival Manchester Valley.
Westminster won 25-15, 25-20, 25-12, and ran its record to 2-0 (1-0 in the Carroll County Athletic League). Widener stood out with 20 kills, and when she reached 1,000 the match was stopped for a brief moment of recognition.
Widener added nine digs, while Sabina Rinda had 12 kills and three aces. Alexis Troy had 32 assists.
The visiting Mavericks were paced with four digs and four kills from Callie Houck, and four kills from Bella Alder.
Century 3, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: The Knights defeated the Eagles in straight sets (25-13, 25-21, 25-8) behind 16 digs from Ally Everton and a team-high 25 assists from Ali Whitworth. Caroline Kennell and Caroline Mastria added eight kills and eight digs apiece for Century (3-0, 2-0 county).
Winters Mill 3, Liberty 2
Highlight: The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 county) prevailed 19-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-13, 17-15. Sarah Owens had seven kills and Emma Wilt added 15 digs and three aces.
Field Hockey
Franklin 2, Century 1
Highlight: Emi Mower scored and Claire Hollinger made seven saves for the Knights (2-2).
Francis Scott Key 5, Linganore 0
Highlight: Faith Haines scored three goals and Kaitlyn Reddick added two saves in the Eagles’ shutout. FSK notched 18 shots on goal and Emma Buzby made seven saves.
Middletown 2, Winters Mill 1
Highlight: Sydney Williams scored for the Falcons on an assist from Ellie Pruitt.
JV result: Tied, 0-0.
Golf
Winters Mill 163, Century 172
Highlight: Century’s Liam Wolf fired a 1-under 35 for medalist honors, but the Falcons clipped their county rivals at Challedon. Brian Inglis shot 37, Josh Popielski shot 38, and Ethan Wolbert added a 30 for WM.
Boys Soccer
C. Milton Wright 2, South Carroll 1
Highlight: Carter Chesney scored and Danny Caparoti had another assist, but the Cavs fell to 1-2.
Manchester Valley 2, Aberdeen 1
Highlight: The Mavericks (2-2) got goals from Kevin Rebar and Brayden Safley in the first half and held on for the victory. Jack Metz notched an assist and Dan Sanders made 15 saves.
Girls Soccer
Winters Mill 2, Franklin 0
Highlight: Madison Harmening and Alex Powell each netted goals for the Falcons (2-0), who posted their first shutout. Reilly Lockwood made two saves.
Century 2, North Hagerstown 0
Highlight: Haley Greenwade’s penalty kick sparked the Knights, and Hannah Ham scored the second goal off a feed from Maddy Whiteman. Jordyn Vanarsdale saved a breakaway shot within the last five minutes to help the Knights record their first shutout.
Williamsport 4, Francis Scott Key 0
Highlight: Hannah Hockensmith made seven saves for the Eagles (1-0-1).
Linganore 3, Westminster 1
Highlight: Ella Henline scored for the Owls in New Market, and Emily Davis chipped in with an assist.
JV result: Linganore, 2-1.
Gerstell 5, St. Mary’s 2
Highlight: Lauren Messinese scored twice in the first half and Emily Messinese added a goal for the Falcons, who got seven saves from Sydnee Smith.