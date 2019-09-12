Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 11): Overtime goal lifts SC girls soccer to 2-0 start

Sydney Hill’s overtime goal gave South Carroll’s girls soccer a 2-1 victory against visiting Linganore on Tuesday at Parker Field.
Peyton Golueke drew the Cavaliers (2-0) even in the second half, and Hill gave them a victory.
Manchester Valley 1, North Harford 1
Highlight: On Monday, Madi Allen scored on a header for the Mavericks in their season opener. Taylor Dadds had the assist, and Grace Buttiglieri made eight saves.
Westminster 3, Wootton 2 (OT)
Highlight: On Tuesday, Emily Davis netted the game-winner in overtime for the Owls (3-0). Arianna Piluk had an assist, and Sydney Hetrick made seven saves.
Boys Soccer
Liberty 6, Bel Air 1
Highlight: On Tuesday, Anjan Singh made 10 saves and the Lions had six different scorers in their season opener. Joe Guzzo had a goal and an assist.
Volleyball
Francis Scott Key 3, Liberty 2
Highlight: On Tuesday, the Eagles prevailed 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 18-25, 15-13 and downed the Lions behind 18 assists from Olivia Zepp and 16 digs from Alyssa Watts. Makayla Orwig had nine kills and eight blocks. Emma von Riegen had 10 kills and Paige Coulson had 24 assists for Liberty.
JV result: Liberty, 2-0.
Golf
Winters Mill 162, SC 190
Highlight: Ethan Wolbert shot 39 to earn medalist honors for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 county). Brian Inglis and Tate Gavin both carded 40’s to help the Falcons remain undefeated on the season. Nick Amateau shot 42 to lead the Knights.