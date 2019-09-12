Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 11): Overtime goal lifts SC girls soccer to 2-0 start

Highlight: On Tuesday, the Eagles prevailed 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 18-25, 15-13 and downed the Lions behind 18 assists from Olivia Zepp and 16 digs from Alyssa Watts. Makayla Orwig had nine kills and eight blocks. Emma von Riegen had 10 kills and Paige Coulson had 24 assists for Liberty.