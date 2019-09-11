Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 10): South Carroll volleyball ends long losing streak

Highlight: The Patriots (5-0) rolled at home 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Abbey Duncan had 14 assists, 11 aces, and five kills, and Sydney Wooden added seven kills. On Monday against Heritage, Carroll prevailed 11-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a marathon win. Duncan had 27 assists, 10 kills, and 10 aces, while Wooden and Ashley Day had 11 kills apiece.