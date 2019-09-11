Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 10): South Carroll volleyball ends long losing streak

South Carroll hadn’t enjoying a volleyball victory since the 2016, but the Cavaliers downed host Manchester Valley in three sets to win its season opener Tuesday in Carroll County Athletic League action.
The Cavaliers won 25-19, 25-16, 25-12, behind 15 digs and four aces from Cali Kalishek. Lindsey Willie had six aces and 12 assists, and Hailey Snyder had five kills.
Callie Houck had nine digs and Kayla Sholter added 10 for the Mavericks, while Courtney Patterson handed out 11 assists and Lauren Brynes had nine.
JV result: SC, 2-0.
Westminster 3, Dulaney 0
Highlight: The Owls won 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 and Jilienne Widener had 12 kills. Alexis Troy had 22 assists and Cassi Shields chipped in with six blocks.
Carroll Christian 3, Highland View 0
Highlight: The Patriots (5-0) rolled at home 25-10, 25-10, 25-17. Abbey Duncan had 14 assists, 11 aces, and five kills, and Sydney Wooden added seven kills. On Monday against Heritage, Carroll prevailed 11-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a marathon win. Duncan had 27 assists, 10 kills, and 10 aces, while Wooden and Ashley Day had 11 kills apiece.
Boys Soccer
Winters Mill 2, Patterson Mill 0
Highlight: Jack Mitzelfelt and Ed Romero had a goal apiece for the Falcons, and Christian Zito made 11 saves.
Linganore 3, South Carroll 2
Highlight: Carter Chesney netted two goals and Danny Caparoti had an assist, but the Cavaliers fell to 1-1.
JV result: SC, 1-0 (Hunter Curtin goal).
Fallston 3, Man Valley 2 (2OT)
Highlight: Abram Castanzo and Brayden Safley had goals for the Mavs, and Dan Sanders finished with 12 saves.
Wootton 9, Westminster 1
Highlight: Tyler Buberl scored on a PK for the Owls in a road defeat.
Carroll Christian 3, Cumberland Valley 2
Highlight: On Monday, the Patriots fell behind 2-0 after the first half but rallied for the win behind two goals from Matt Reynolds and two assists from Ben Lawrence.
Francis Scott Key 9, Catoctin 0
Highlight: The Eagles rolled in their home opener. Box score information wasn’t available.
Carroll Christian 5, CHE United 0
Highlight: Noah Reynolds netted three goals and added an assist for the Patriots.
Girls Soccer
Francis Scott Key 6, Catoctin 3
Highlight: Marina Weller netted four goals to pace the Eagles, and Emily Velotta scored twice in their season opener. Paige Bussells had two assists for FSK.
Golf
Century 180, Liberty 182, South Carroll 195
Highlight: Liam Wolf and Ethan Durborrow each shot 43 to lead the Knights. Justin Bartolowits shot 40 for the Lions, and SC’s Nick Amateau carded six pars en route to a 39 for medalist honors.
Field Hockey
South Carroll 5, Patterson Mill 1
Highlight: Meghan Radnoff knocked in two goals for the Cavaliers (2-1), and Rachel Linn added three assists.
Francis Scott Key 15, Catoctin 0
Highlight: The Eagles had no trouble in their opener behind six goals from Faith Haines and three from Katelyn Boyer, who also had two assists.
Westminster 5, Middletown 1
Highlight: Elena Tartaglia had two goals and Miranda Moshang added two assists for the Owls, who also got a pair of saves from Payton Steele.
Manchester Valley 10, Tuscarora 0
Highlight: Bryce Doran had four goals and the Mavs had nine assists on seven different scorers.
Liberty 7, Walkersville 0
Highlight: Kayleigh Ward collected three goals for the Lions, and Caitlynn Szarko had two assists.