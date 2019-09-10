Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 9): Popielski goes low, Winters Mill golf stays unbeaten

Josh Popielski shot 38 to earn medalist honors and lead unbeaten Winters Mill to a 155-186 county victory over Manchester Valley on Monday at Westminster National Golf Course.
Brian Inglis, Ethan Wolbert, and Emil Serafin each shot 39 for the Falcons (4-0, 2-0 county). Brandon Brooks carded a 44 for the Mavericks, followed by Logan Austin (45), Connor Bopst (48), and Jackson Klingenberg (49).
Westminster 168, Walkersville 206
Highlight: Cory Campbell fired a 1-under 35 to lead the Owls. Aaron Sorkin added a 36.
Field Hockey
Liberty 3, Bel Air 1
Highlight: Caitlynn Szarko converted a penalty stroke and had an assist for the Lions (3-0). Mikayla Bull made seven saves.
JV result: Liberty, 2-1.
McDonogh 3, Century 0
Highlight: Maria Rekus had three defensive saves for the Knights (2-1), who suffered their first loss.
JV result: Tied, 1-1.
Winters Mill 2, Linganore 1
Highlight: Allie Williams and Ashley Berrol each scored for the Falcons (1-2). Sarah Ritchey collected 10 saves.
JV result: Linganore, 3-0.
Winters Mill 0-2 at Roland Park tourney
Highlight: On Saturday, the Falcons dropped games against the host Reds (7-2) and River Hill (5-0). Ellie Pruitt and Brooke Berrol had goals for WM.
Boys Soccer
South Carroll 1, Long Reach 0
Highlight: Carter Chesney had the game-winner in the second half for the Cavs in their opener. Jake Wenczkowski had the assist, and Charlie Boldosser made two saves for SC.
Century 4, Catonsville 0
Highlight: Jackson Glenn had two assists, and Alex Grasso added a goal and an assist, for the Knights (2-1).
JV result: Tied, 0-0.
Severn School 3, Gerstell 0
Highlight: Daniel Burns stopped six shots for the Falcons.