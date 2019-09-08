Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 7): Liberty field hockey goes 2-0 at Marriotts Ridge tourney

Liberty’s field hockey team began its 2019 season with a pair of tournament wins Saturday at Marriotts Ridge High School in Howard County.
The reigning state champions beat the host Mustangs 1-0 in the first game when Meghan Huey found Caroline Evans for the game’s lone goal. Evans then scored off a feed from Christine Goetz to give the Lions a 1-0 victory over Dulaney in the second game.
Century goes 2-0 at Southern tourney
The Knights beat Northern 8-0 in Game 1, with two goals and two assists from Emi Mower, and topped the host Bulldogs 5-1 in the second game. Mower and Kylie Opatovsky each scored twice in that game. Maggie Bornyek had two assists against Northern.
South Carroll goes 1-1 at Mt. Hebron tourney
The Cavaliers came from behind in Game 1 against Hebron with goals from Sydni Carroll and Meghan Radnoff in the second half to win 2-1. Courtney Vasquenza and Rachel Linn were credited with assists, and Rachel Hagler made three saves for the Cavs. SC lost to Maryvale Prep in the championship game 2-0.
Boys Soccer
Century 1, Frederick 0
The Knights (1-1) got a win in the Frederick tourney thanks to a goal from Alex Grasso. Kyle Kropfelder had an assist, and Ethan Ricketts made four saves.
Winters Mill goes 1-1 at Oakdale tourney
The Falcons beat Walkersville 3-2 with two goals from Jack Mitzelfelt and another from Ed Romero, but lost to the host Bears 4-0. Christian Zito had two saves against Oakdale and four vs. the Lions.
Westminster goes 1-1 at Catonsville tourney
The Owls won 3-0 on Friday night over the host Comets with goals from Tyler Buberl, Ben Leimbach, and Danny Dergham. Mount Hebron clipped Westminster 1-0 on Saturday despite nine saves from Micah LoPiccolo.
Thomas Johnson 3, Man Valley 1
Connor D’Agati scored for the Mavericks (1-1) with an assist from Jack Metz. Dan Sanders made 10 saves for MV.
Girls Soccer
Westminster wins N. Harford tourney
The Owls needed penalty kicks to beat both the host Hawks (4-2) and Chesapeake (6-5). Ella Henline had three goals against Chesapeake, and Sydney Hetrick made six saves for Westminster (2-0).
Liberty goes 1-1 at Queen Anne’s tourney
Caitlin O’Dea scored twice in the Lions’ 8-0 win over Paint Branch before Old Mill edged Liberty 1-0 in Game 2. Caitlin Mulholland had 10 saves vs. the Panthers, and six against the Patriots.
Cross Country
Liberty wins boys, girls titles at Brunswick Invite
The Lions held off South Carroll (31-37) to take the girls Small Schools title. SC’s Grace Seihler won the individual crown, and Liberty’s Sammie Spargo was second. Kathryn Hopkins of Winters Mill was third, and the Falcons finished third of six teams. Francis Scott Key was sixth.
On the boys’ side, Liberty (32 points) won with five runners in the top nine. Woodrow Kashima placed second behind South Carroll’s John Kettula. WM was fourth and FSK took eighth out of nine teams.
Westminster at Seahawk Invite
The Owls’ boys (19th of 24 teams) were led by Anders Masden, who placed 72nd. Westminster’s girls took 14th of 22 teams, and Audrey Taylor placed 52nd.