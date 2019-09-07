Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 6): Bare scores twice, Man Valley field hockey wins in Koontz’s return

Denean Koontz’s return to the sideline as a varsity field hockey head coach turned out to be a successful one Friday when Manchester Valley visited Patterson Mill in Bel Air.
Jessie Bare scored twice in the second half, and the Mavericks put together a 2-0 victory. Koontz, the former longtime coach at North Carroll, took over at Man Valley after several years as an assistant. Bryce Doran and Lexi Bell each had assists, and Madison Smith made four saves.
Francis Scott Key 3, Walkersville 0
At Walkersville, the Eagles won their opener behind second-half goals from Faith Haines, Kayla Seiler, and Hannah Boyer.
Boys Soccer
Thomas Johnson 5, Century 1
At Frederick, Alex Grasso scored the Knights’ lone goal with an assist from Joe Bergmaschi.
Manchester Valley 2, Middletown 1
Middletown (1-0) applied early pressure and scored quickly in the first five minutes, but Manchester Valley settled in and drew even at half. The Mavericks defense rallied, eliminating scoring opportunities for the remaining 75 minutes of play.
Box score:
Goals: MV— Braden Safley 1, Jack Metz 1; MID — Dylan Burns 1
Assists: MV— Abram Costanzo, Kevin Rebar; MID— N/A.
Saves: MV— Dan Sanders 5
Halftime: 1-1
Francis Scott Key 1, St. Paul’s 1
Carter Shipley scored off of a Kolton Puckett assist to open the match for the Eagles. St. Pauls Bobby Sagisi evened it up 20 minutes later. After that it was a defensive battle by both squads.
Box score:
Goals: FSK--Carter Shipley 1; SP--Bobby Sagisi
Assists: FSK -- Kolton Puckett
Saves: FSK -- Nathan Perry 7; SP--N/A
Halftime: 1-1
JV: SP, 3-0
Carroll Christian 7, Perry Hall 0
Joey Brauer had three goals and two assists to pace the Patriots in their opener. Carroll led 4-0 at halftime.
Box score:
Goals: CC -- Joey Brauer 3, Ben Lawrence 2, Joe Matthews 1, Jonathan Badorf 1
Assists: CC -- Brauer 2, Lawrence 1, Matt Reynolds 1, Cameron Wooden 1
Saves: CC--Sean Goldmsmith 2, Konner McLaughlin 2, Timothy Eisemann 8.
Girls Soccer
Century 2 , Atholton 1
Century outshot Atholton 23-7 as the Knights pulled off an overtime win. Emily Beall-Dennell scored the first goal for Century assisted by Summer Morrison, who also scored the game-winning goal assisted by Haley Greenwade.
Volleyball
Carroll Christian 3, Frederick Force 0
The Pats won 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 behind 11 assists and eight aces from Abbey Duncan. Kiera Goldsmith had five kills.