Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 5): Campbell helps Westminster golf notch county win over Man Valley

Cory Campbell shot a 38 to lead Westminster’s golf team past Manchester Valley 166-184 on Wednesday at Oakmont Green Golf Course in Hampstead.
Aaron Sorkin and Jennifer Sorkin each carded 40s for the Owls. Justin Holmes led the host Mavericks with a 45.
Middletown 183, South Carroll 184
Recap: At Richland Golf Club, Nick Amateau came in with a 37 for the Cavaliers.
Winters Mill 155, Liberty 184
Recap: On Wednesday, Brian Inglis shot a 1-over par 37 to earn medalist honors while Emil Serafin and Ethan Wolbert shot 38 to lead WM. Justin Bartolowits led the Lions with a 43.