Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 3): Walkersville football pulls away from Liberty to open season

By
Carroll County Times
Sep 04, 2021 12:35 AM
Liberty's Tommy Nelson runs the ball downfield in the first half as the Lions play Walkersville in Eldersburg during Liberty High School's home football opener Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Friday night fall football returned to Carroll County for the first time since 2019.
Liberty's Tommy Nelson runs the ball downfield in the first half as the Lions play Walkersville in Eldersburg during Liberty High School's home football opener Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Friday night fall football returned to Carroll County for the first time since 2019. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

After a low-scoring first half Friday, visiting Walkersville hit its stride in the second half to pull away for a convincing 42-14 victory over Liberty.

Walkersville was ahead by a score of just 7-0 at the break, but went on to put 21 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter to extend its advantage and then added another two scores in the final quarter.

Liberty scored both its touchdowns in the third quarter. The first score came with 5:20 remaining in the period, as quarterback Jack Pellicciotti found wide receiver Sam Evans streaking across the middle of the field for a 62-yard touchdown. The score cut the Walkersville lead to 21-6.

Liberty sophomore Payton Roebuck tackles Walkersville quarterback Gavin Hughes in the first half as the Lions play Walkersville in Eldersburg during Liberty High School's home football opener Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Friday night fall football returned to Carroll County for the first time since 2019.
Liberty sophomore Payton Roebuck tackles Walkersville quarterback Gavin Hughes in the first half as the Lions play Walkersville in Eldersburg during Liberty High School's home football opener Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Friday night fall football returned to Carroll County for the first time since 2019. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

After Walkersville reupped its lead later in the third, making it 28-6, Liberty scored again with no time left on the clock in the period. A pass interference penalty gave Liberty a first down at the 7-yard line and then Tommy Nelson carried the ball into the end zone.

A rushing touchdown by Walkersville midway through the fourth quarter, however, ended any comeback hopes.

FOOTBALL

South River 14, Westminster 13

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

Francis Scott Key 32, Smithsburg 0

Fallston 44, Winters Mill 24

Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 6

Dundalk 35, Century 0

South Carroll 34, Brunswick 13

BOYS SOCCER

Century 3, Middletown 2

In tournament action, Century (1-0) opened its season with a victory behind goals from Landon Baker, Domenic Arena and Nate Brooks. Carter Hobson added a pair of assists, while Tyler Powell added one. Vijay Jetton made five saves for Century, which is scheduled to play Frederick on Saturday in the second game of the tournament at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Century 2, C. Milton Wright 1 2OT

Anna Hackett scored her second goal of the game from 18 yards out in double overtime, helping the Knights open the season with a thrilling victory.

After a scoreless first half, Hackett finished a cross from Lexi Rosati in the first five minutes out of intermission to put Century on top 1-0. C. Milton Wright countered with a goal off a free kick from 25 yards out with nine minutes to go in regulation to tie the game and eventually force OT. After a scoreless first extra period, Hackett finished a bouncing ball for the golden goal.

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Century (1-0) goalie Mia Graf made seven saves to help earn the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Century def. Dulaney — 3-0

McDonough def. Winters Mill — 3-0 [25-20, 25-22, 25-14]

