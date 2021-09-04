Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 3): Walkersville football pulls away from Liberty to open season

After a low-scoring first half Friday, visiting Walkersville hit its stride in the second half to pull away for a convincing 42-14 victory over Liberty.
Walkersville was ahead by a score of just 7-0 at the break, but went on to put 21 points on the scoreboard in the third quarter to extend its advantage and then added another two scores in the final quarter.
Liberty scored both its touchdowns in the third quarter. The first score came with 5:20 remaining in the period, as quarterback Jack Pellicciotti found wide receiver Sam Evans streaking across the middle of the field for a 62-yard touchdown. The score cut the Walkersville lead to 21-6.
After Walkersville reupped its lead later in the third, making it 28-6, Liberty scored again with no time left on the clock in the period. A pass interference penalty gave Liberty a first down at the 7-yard line and then Tommy Nelson carried the ball into the end zone.
A rushing touchdown by Walkersville midway through the fourth quarter, however, ended any comeback hopes.
FOOTBALL
South River 14, Westminster 13
Francis Scott Key 32, Smithsburg 0
Fallston 44, Winters Mill 24
Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 6
Dundalk 35, Century 0
South Carroll 34, Brunswick 13
BOYS SOCCER
Century 3, Middletown 2
In tournament action, Century (1-0) opened its season with a victory behind goals from Landon Baker, Domenic Arena and Nate Brooks. Carter Hobson added a pair of assists, while Tyler Powell added one. Vijay Jetton made five saves for Century, which is scheduled to play Frederick on Saturday in the second game of the tournament at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Century 2, C. Milton Wright 1 2OT
Anna Hackett scored her second goal of the game from 18 yards out in double overtime, helping the Knights open the season with a thrilling victory.
After a scoreless first half, Hackett finished a cross from Lexi Rosati in the first five minutes out of intermission to put Century on top 1-0. C. Milton Wright countered with a goal off a free kick from 25 yards out with nine minutes to go in regulation to tie the game and eventually force OT. After a scoreless first extra period, Hackett finished a bouncing ball for the golden goal.
Century (1-0) goalie Mia Graf made seven saves to help earn the win.