Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (Aug. 28): Winters Mill golf sweeps tri-meet

Carroll County Times |
Aug 28, 2019 | 7:11 PM

Brian Inglis fired a 35 to lead Winters Mill’s golf team (151) past South Carroll (174) and Smithsburg (176) in a tri-meet Wednesday at Black Rock Golf Course.

Emil Serafin added a 38 for the Falcons (2-0) while Josh Popielski and Ethan Wolbert each carded a 39. Nick Amateau shot 34 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers (1-2), who got a 42 from Jack Hopwood, a 46 from Nathan Lomax, and a 52 from Amelia Horn.

Advertisement

Man Valley 358, Middletown 258, T. Johnson 371, Catoctin 413

Recap: On Tuesday at Clustered Spires, the Mavericks (2-0-1) played in an 18-hole tourney. Brandon Brooks and Connor Bopst each shot 88, Jackson Klingenberg added a 90, and Logan Austin came in at 92.

Marriotts Ridge 155, South Carroll 191

[More Maryland news] Trump called Baltimore ‘rat and rodent infested’ 4 months after he tried ending its federal rat control funding »

Recap: At Links at Challedon on Monday, Jack Hopwood led the Cavs with a 42. Nick Amateau shot 43 and Nate Lomax finished with a 47.

Volleyball

Carroll Christian 3, Red Lion 0

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Recap: The Patriots won their season opener last week 25-15, 25-11, 25-20. Abbey Duncan had eight aces and seven assists, and LeighAnn Truesdale added eight aces and seven kills.

Advertisement
Advertisement