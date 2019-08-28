Carroll Varsity Roundup (Aug. 28): Winters Mill golf sweeps tri-meet

Brian Inglis fired a 35 to lead Winters Mill’s golf team (151) past South Carroll (174) and Smithsburg (176) in a tri-meet Wednesday at Black Rock Golf Course.
Emil Serafin added a 38 for the Falcons (2-0) while Josh Popielski and Ethan Wolbert each carded a 39. Nick Amateau shot 34 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers (1-2), who got a 42 from Jack Hopwood, a 46 from Nathan Lomax, and a 52 from Amelia Horn.
Man Valley 358, Middletown 258, T. Johnson 371, Catoctin 413
Recap: On Tuesday at Clustered Spires, the Mavericks (2-0-1) played in an 18-hole tourney. Brandon Brooks and Connor Bopst each shot 88, Jackson Klingenberg added a 90, and Logan Austin came in at 92.
Marriotts Ridge 155, South Carroll 191
Recap: At Links at Challedon on Monday, Jack Hopwood led the Cavs with a 42. Nick Amateau shot 43 and Nate Lomax finished with a 47.
Volleyball
Carroll Christian 3, Red Lion 0
Recap: The Patriots won their season opener last week 25-15, 25-11, 25-20. Abbey Duncan had eight aces and seven assists, and LeighAnn Truesdale added eight aces and seven kills.