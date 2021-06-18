Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 18): Century siblings Danielle DeLawter, Evan DeLawter advance to state tennis mixed doubles final

Danielle DeLawter and Evan DeLawter are one win away from securing a tennis state championship.
The Century High School siblings and mixed doubles partners took down Easton’s Allison Cherwien and Andrew Ottey 6-4, 6-0 in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at Wilde Lake Tennis Center.
The DeLawters are set to play Gabriela Martinez and Alfonso Martinez of Eastern Tech in the finals, which are set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m.
Francis Scott Key’s Paige Bussells and Gavin Bussells are in the 1A mixed doubles state final. The Eagles duo reached the championship match thanks to a bye on the top portion of the bracket. They’ll take on Patterson Mill’s Lily Holtschneider and Connor Kragh in the title tilt.