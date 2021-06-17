Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 16): Liberty girls lacrosse handles Elkton to reach 1A state final

Val Thompson led the way and Liberty took care of host Elkton 17-3 to win Wednesday’s Class 1A state semifinal girls lacrosse matchup, sending the Lions to their first state final in 21 years.
Thompson had six goals and three assists for the Lions (8-4), and got help from Riley Matthiesen (three goals, two assists), Jenna Evans (three goals) and Ally Pond (three goals). Thompson added five draw controls and two ground balls, and Evans also won five draws. Emily Spampinato and Emily Van Reenan had one goal each.
Liberty, in search of its program’s first state title, advances to the 1A final Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Loyola University Maryland. The Lions have played in four championship games in school history.
Softball
Queen Anne’s 7, South Carroll 1
Round: 2A state semifinal
Highlights: Liv Reardon smacked a home run for the Cavaliers, who couldn’t keep up with the home team. Hailey Wolfrey and Haily Medrano added hits for South Carroll (11-2).
Baseball
La Plata 4, Century 3
Round: 2A state semifinal
Highlight: The Knights fell short in reaching the state final and had their season end at 10-3.