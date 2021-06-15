Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 15): Century baseball takes down Patuxent, advances to 2A semifinals

Matt Guyer pitched a complete game and Kyle Grimsley had three hits to help Century defeat Patuxent 4-1 in Class 2A state quarterfinal baseball action Tuesday in Lusby.
Guyer allowed one run on four hits and struck out four in the victory, and the Knights improved to 10-2. Jeff Delair fanned nine for Patuxent, and Nathan Robey had two hits for the home team.
Century hits the road again into southern Maryland on Wednesday for the state semifinal against La Plata. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Century’s mixed doubles team of Danielle DeLawter and Evan DeLawter earned a Class 2A West Region championship Monday at Oakdale High School.
The siblings defeated Poolesville’s Shriya Yavasani and Ziyan Ahmed 6-2, 6-0 to take the title and advance to the state tournament which begins Friday at Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia. Only regional champions advance to the state tourney this spring.
Century’s Jack Amerault reached the boys singles region final before losing to Poolesville’s Jae Yi 6-4, 7-5.
In girls singles, Liberty’s Grace Johnson got to the region final before falling to Poolesville’s Angelina Zhao 6-0, 6-1.
The Lions had a boys doubles regional finalist in Nathan Murphy and Josh Bellows, who lost to Poolesville’s Robert Xu and Jeeva Padmanabhan 6-1, 6-4.
Liberty’s Paige Coulson and Madison Haggerty advanced to the girls doubles final before Poolesville’s Suzanne Xu and Kaviya Kandaswamy knocked them out 6-3, 6-3.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Francis Scott Key had a boys doubles regional finalist at the 1A North tourney, where Cole Tate and Andrew Scott lost to Pikesville’s Evan Losin and Brandon Schwartzberg 6-1, 6-2.