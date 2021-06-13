Carroll Varsity Roundup: South Carroll, Manchester Valley softball teams capture regional championships

South Carroll rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Glenelg, 6-5, and capture the Class 2A West Region 1 softball championship Saturday evening in Winfield.
The Cavaliers (9-1) cut the Gladiators’ lead to 3-2 in the fourth, then went down 4-2 before scoring three times in the fifth and once more in the sixth. Maddie Karns had a double and three RBIs while Abby John and Amanda Warehime had two hits apiece. Karns struck out seven in the victory. Abby Hoare added a double.
Lily Oakes had a double for Glenelg, while Serafina Tinio and Sage Huber each had triples.
South Carroll advances to the state quarterfinals Monday.
Man Valley 9, Westminster 7
Round: 3A East Region 1 final
Highlights: On Saturday, the Mavericks (4-6) knocked out the Owls (6-3) after losing to them twice during the regular season. Man Valley heads into the state quarterfinals Tuesday. Box score information from the regional final wasn’t reported. This will be updated.