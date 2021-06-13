xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup: South Carroll, Manchester Valley softball teams capture regional championships

By Carroll County Times Staff
Carroll County Times
Jun 13, 2021 10:35 AM

South Carroll rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Glenelg, 6-5, and capture the Class 2A West Region 1 softball championship Saturday evening in Winfield.

The Cavaliers (9-1) cut the Gladiators’ lead to 3-2 in the fourth, then went down 4-2 before scoring three times in the fifth and once more in the sixth. Maddie Karns had a double and three RBIs while Abby John and Amanda Warehime had two hits apiece. Karns struck out seven in the victory. Abby Hoare added a double.

Advertisement

Lily Oakes had a double for Glenelg, while Serafina Tinio and Sage Huber each had triples.

South Carroll advances to the state quarterfinals Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Valley 9, Westminster 7

Round: 3A East Region 1 final

Highlights: On Saturday, the Mavericks (4-6) knocked out the Owls (6-3) after losing to them twice during the regular season. Man Valley heads into the state quarterfinals Tuesday. Box score information from the regional final wasn’t reported. This will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement