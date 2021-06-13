Carroll Varsity Roundup: South Carroll, Manchester Valley softball teams capture regional championships

The Cavaliers (9-1) cut the Gladiators’ lead to 3-2 in the fourth, then went down 4-2 before scoring three times in the fifth and once more in the sixth. Maddie Karns had a double and three RBIs while Abby John and Amanda Warehime had two hits apiece. Karns struck out seven in the victory. Abby Hoare added a double.