Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 10): Francis Scott Key crowns 1A North regional tennis champion

Francis Scott Key crowned a regional tennis champion Wednesday when the Eagles’ mixed doubles team of Paige Bussells and Gavin Bussells won the Class 1A North title match at Poly in Baltimore.
The Eagles’ tandem defeated Pikesville’s Sydni Glick and Liran Vaiman 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the state tournament June 18-19 at Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.
FSK’s Grant Johnson made it to the boys singles regional final before falling to Pikesville’s Alexander Simanovskiy 6-0, 6-0. In the girls singles final, FSK’s Spence Conaway fell to Pikesville’s Elizabeth Nabutovsky by the same score.
Key’s Cole Tate and Andrew Scott were in the boys doubles region final against Pikesville’s Evan Losin and Brandon Schwartzberg. In girls doubles, the Eagles’ Caroline Lamb and Olivia Guggliuzza lost in the regional title match against Western Tech’s Imani Groce and Fiona Williamson 6-4, 6-4.
The 3A East Section 1 tournament, featuring players from Manchester Valley and Westminster, started Wednesday at Marriotts Ridge High. Westminster’s girls doubles team of Amber Manspeaker and Daphne Whitmore defeated Man Valley’s Courtney Bell and Hailey Swisher 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, but lost their next match against Centennial’s Rose Huang and Michelle Fradlin 6-0, 6-4.
Manspeaker and Whitmore were the only Carroll entry to win a match on the 3A side.
The 2A West Section 1 tournament, which includes players from Century, Liberty, South Carroll, and Winters Mill, started Thursday at Liberty High School and is scheduled to be completed Friday before the regional finals at Oakdale High on Saturday.
Boys Lacrosse
Westminster 16, Centennial 6
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Owls (8-1) rolled the Eagles behind six goals and four assists from Brady Covey and four goals from Zack Johnson. Cam Doolan added three goals and Alex Steers won 17 of 24 face-offs. Westminster won its fifth in a row and faces Marriotts Ridge on Friday in the region final.
Girls Lacrosse
Mt. Hebron 14, Westminster 13 (OT)
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Owls (5-4) couldn’t hang onto a late lead despite seven goals and one assist from Jess Kent.
Baseball
Marriotts Ridge 11, Westminster 1
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Owls finished 4-5 in a game that ended in the sixth inning. Robbie Bouthner had a hit and a run scored.
Glenelg 9, Liberty 0
Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal
Highlight: On Wednesday, the co-county champion Lions were blanked and had their season end at 8-3.
Softball
Man Valley 7, Mt. Hebron 5 (8 inn.)
Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal
Highlights: On Wednesday, the Mavericks (4-6) got past the Vikings and into the regional final Friday against Westminster. Makenna Deane fanned 10 in the victory and Mackenzie Murray had two hits.
Glenelg 14, Century 1
Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Highlights: On Wednesday, Emma Zuckermann had a pair of doubles for the Knights, who had their season end at 7-4.