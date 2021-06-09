xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 9): Liberty girls lacrosse hangs on to clip Francis Scott Key in 1A West playoffs

By
Carroll County Times
Jun 09, 2021 7:31 PM

Val Thompson netted five goals to help Liberty enjoy a big first-half lead that held up in an 11-10 victory over Francis Scott Key on Wednesday in Class 1A West Region 1 semifinal girls lacrosse action.

Riley Matthiesen had two goals and two assists for the Lions (5-4), who led 8-2 at halftime. Matthiesen also had four draw controls, and Julia Lucas added two assists and four ground balls. Drew Watkins scored three goals for the Eagles (1-8) and Ashlyn Watkins had nine saves.

Advertisement

Liberty advances to play top-seeded Pikesville in the regional final.

Century 16, Man Valley 6

Advertisement
Advertisement

Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal

[More Maryland news] Fells Point businesses threaten to withhold taxes if Baltimore does not address crime, drug dealing and other issues

Highlights: The Knights moved to 10-0 with another convincing victory behind five goals by Madison Plitt, and advanced to the regional final. Kelsee Bittinger and Casey Meredith had two goals apiece for the Mavs (7-3).

Mt. Hebron 14, Westminster 13 (OT)

Round: 3A East Region 1 semifinal

Advertisement

Highlights: The Owls fell just short of advancing to the regional final. Box score information wasn’t available.

Softball

South Carroll 12, FSK 7

[More Maryland news] Maryland authorities conducting sobriety checkpoints between Fells Point and Canton this weekend

Round: 2A West Region 1 semifinal

Highlights: The county champion Cavaliers (9-1) scored five runs in the fourth inning and came back from an early 3-0 deficit. Hailey Wolfrey had three hits and Olivia Reardon smacked a homer and drove in four runs for SC. Emma Tawney and Nicole Thomas had doubles for the Eagles (6-6), and Brianna Dehoff scored two runs.

JV Baseball

South Carroll 12, Westminster 3: Evan Schwartz had three hits for the Cavs on Tuesday.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County High School Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement