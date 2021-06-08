Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 8): Carroll County track and field athletes moving on to regional championships

A wrinkle in this year’s track and field postseason has sectional meets ahead of the traditional regional and state championships, with the top 4 from each sectional event advancing to the regional finals.
Carroll County’s track teams competed in sectional championships Monday and many athletes fared well enough to move on.
Century High School hosted a Class 2A West sectional meet that featured Francis Scott Key, Liberty, South Carroll, Winters Mill, and the Knights. Meanwhile, Manchester Valley held a 3A East sectional that had Westminster and the host Mavericks in the field.
Century’s boys had first-place finishes from senior Hayden Hebert (1,600, 3,200 runs), junior Aiden Michael (110, 300 hurdles), and the 4x100 relay team.
Liberty’s first-place efforts came from seniors Ben Hiebler (400, Seth Lassiter (800), and Benjamin Treat (shot put). South Carroll got golds from senior Brady Keeley (high jump) junior Peyton Thomas (pole vault), and the 4x200 relay.
For the girls, Century had firsts from sophomore Isabella Mastria (100 dash, 200 dash, long jump), freshman Sophia Taylor (300 hurdles), sophomore Rileigh Mansfield (triple jump), and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
South Carroll picked up gold medals from junior Madalyn Boyce (400), senior Zelda Hirsch (100 hurdles, pole vault), and junior Sophia Smithson (high jump). Francis Scott Key had freshman Amanda Kraics take first in the discus.
Winters Mill earned golds from sophomore Naomi Whitlow (shot put) and senior Kathryn Hopkins (1,600, 3,200 runs).
At the 3A East sectional meet, Man Valley’s boys earn first-place performances from sophomore Carter Knox (400), junior Aiden Neal (800, 1,600 runs), and sophomore Nathan Kreit (pole vault). And Westminster had sophomore Cameron Rucker (110 hurdles).
The Mavericks’ girls had winners from juniors Rubie Goffena (1,600, 3,200) and Carrie Moore (high jump). And the Owls had golds from junior Ryehn Byrnes (pole vault) and the 4x800 relay.
The 2A West regional finals are June 12 at Century, and the 3A East finals at Linganore on the same day. The state championships are June 19 at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
Baseball
Liberty 11, Oakland Mills 4
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: On Monday, the co-county champion Lions (8-2) got three hits apiece from Anthony Marsico and Trevor Coombs to help them advance to the regional semifinals. Cam Hodges and Anthony Zombro had two RBIs each, and Marsico scored two runs. Liberty hosts Glenelg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.