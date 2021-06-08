Carroll Varsity Roundup (June 7): South Carroll baseball takes care of Francis Scott Key in playoff opener

A three-run fourth inning and solid pitching from freshman Braden Cordrey fueled South Carroll to a 5-3 victory over visiting Francis Scott Key on Monday in a Class 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal.
Cordrey finished with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 hitless innings, and Noah Pugliese had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers (8-3). Jacob Staub finished with two hits for the Eagles, who finished at 3-7. The Cavaliers advanced to play at Century in the next round.
Glenelg 8, Winters Mill 5
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Falcons (3-8) trimmed Glenelg’s lead to 4-3 before the Gladiators scored four runs in the fifth to pull away. Josh Popielski had two hits and struck out five batters as WM’s starter.
Mt. Hebron 9, Man Valley 5
Round: 3A East Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Mavericks (2-9) gave up five runs in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference. Hank Brown had two hits for MV and Jared Giffi added a double.
Softball
FSK 11, Liberty 0 (5 inn.)
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: Laura Gilford had four RBIs and the Eagles (6-5) ended the game early with five runs in the fifth. Gilford homered and had two hits, and Nicole Thomas added two hits for Key, which advances to face South Carroll on Wednesday. The Lions (4-6) were held to one hit in the loss.
Century 12, Winters Mill 4
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Knights (7-3) had a combined 12 strikeouts from pitchers Hannah Zabik and Riley Schulze, and multiple hits from Kay Magill and Emma Zuckerman. Logan Brengle had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons (0-11). Century travels to Glenelg in the regional semifinals.
Boys Lacrosse
Man Valley 12, Wilde Lake 7
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Mavericks (2-7) prevailed behind four goals and two assists from Grant Miller. Blake Ray added four goals and JT Calhoun had two goals and three assists. Man Valley visits Glenelg in the next round.
Girls Lacrosse
Man Valley 14, South Carroll 6
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: Casey Meredith had four goals for the Mavs (7-2) and Erin Herrold added three along with Madison Fisher. Grace Larrimore handed out four assists and Man Valley moved to on to play Century. Shannon McTavish had three goals and two assists for the Cavaliers (2-7).
Century 24, Winters Mill 1
Round: 2A West Region 1 quarterfinal
Highlights: The Knights (9-0) totaled six multiple scorers and cruised to a playoff win. They host Man Valley in the regional semifinals.
JV Baseball
Century 7, South Carroll 6 (Sat.)